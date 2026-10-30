Longtime Cowboys Insider Drops Bold Maxx Crosby NFL Trade Deadline Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are beginning to heat up once again, with the 2026 NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching. We are less than two weeks away from this season's deadline, and things are always more exciting when Dallas is involved.

So naturally, the Cowboys have been linked to several high-profile names who could be available, including Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Dallas was in the mix for Crosby at the start of the new league year, but ultimately lost a bidding war to the Baltimore Ravens. The trade between Las Vegas and Baltimore was eventually scrapped because of concerns about Crosby's health, but now the trade buzz has been reignited.

The latest person to stoke the flame of a potential longtime Cowboys insider, Bryan Broaddus, who predicted the Cowboys will trade for Crosby in the coming weeks. Broaddus shared his bold prediction during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Dallas Cowboys-Maxx Crosby Trade Buzz Won't Go Away

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby looks on during player introductions before a game against the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Sometimes you have to think about, you know, you have no pass rush. It's a shame that it hasn't materialized like we all thought it might. But I'm going to make a bold prediction," Broaddus said.

"I think they're going to get Maxx Crosby. I think they're going to go get Maxx Crosby."

Broaddus also suggested that one move may not be enough, so the Cowboys could try to swing two trades at the defensive end position, which would certainly raise the defense to a new a level.

Bryan Broaddus has thrown out the bold prediction that the Cowboys will trade for Maxx Crosby by the deadline. Do you think he's right? pic.twitter.com/3dEuAULkTt — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) October 29, 2026

When it comes to Crosby, it's all going to boil down to the Raiders' asking price. Earlier this year, Dallas the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft and a 2027 second-rounder to Las Vegas for Crosby, but the Raiders went with Baltimore's offer of two first-round picks.

If the Raiders are still looking for two first-round picks, Dallas is likely out of the mix, but if the price has lowered, the Cowboys are once again a team to watch for the superstar pass rusher.

And if the Cowboys could bring Crosby back to Texas, there will be some crazy buzz surrounding the team as we look to see whether they can come through and make a a run at the division title and potentially a deep run into the postseason.

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