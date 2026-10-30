Cowboys' Jerry Jones Admits No Urgency to Keep Up With NFC Arms Race Before Trade Deadline

Some massive trades have gone down in the NFC this week, which you would assume raises the Dallas Cowboys' urgency level to do something massive before the NFL trade deadline.

The three big trades to go down this week were the Seattle Seahawks acquiring guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts, the San Francisco 49ers trading for DeForest Buckner, also with the Colts, and the Chicago Bears pulling off a blockbuster in their trade with the Tennessee Titans for Jeffery Simmons.

All three of those trades stand to improve those teams massively and are of the ilk that the Cowboys should be looking to make for their struggling defense.

But, with just about a week and a half to go before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said those aren't leaving him with added urgency and it would take a massive opportunity for the Cowboys to part with more picks.

"Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says on 105.3 The Fan that he doesn’t feel like they need to make a trade to keep up with other teams around the league," The Athletic's Jon Machota relayed.

“It would have to be a dynamic situation to give up (draft) picks," Jones said.

Is one big trade enough to save Cowboys' defense?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones isn't saying anything we really didn't know already. We have always figured the Cowboys would aim super high because this team's defense isn't a minor addition away from improving.

Instead, it's going to take multiple things to fall into place. Not only do the Cowboys need a true game-changer along the edge, but Dallas also has to get healthy, which the team is in the process of doing with several players expected back in the next week or so.

Even with all that, it might not be enough. That's because Dallas also has a coaching issue with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, whose play-calling has left a lot to be desired, to put it nicely.

And defensive coaching isn't the only issue. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer hasn't done an adequate job on the offensive side of the ball, either.

In the next week-plus, Jones has got to weigh if it's worth giving up more draft capital from an already depleted stable of picks to try and save this team.

As we stand here today, we would say it isn't, but we also aren't Jerry Jones, who is almost certainly more optimistic about this team than we and the vast majority of Cowboys fans are.

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