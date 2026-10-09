Dak Prescott Downplays Concern About Hand Injury After Latest Cowboys Setback

The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 5 of the NFL season with high expectations, and everyone was backing the team to secure a big win over the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unfortunately, it was a disastrous performance and one of the most embarrassing losses for the Cowboys at home in recent memory. The team struggled in all areas of the game, and afterwards, there was some online speculation about the health of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott had his most inconsistent game of the season, completing just 24 of 42 passes. He also threw two interceptions, but that is misleading because the interceptions went through the hands of the wide receivers.

Still, Prescott was asked about and whether there was any lingering issues after it was stepped on last week.

Prescott Says Hand Is Not A Concern

Dak Prescott has a cut on the back of his throwing hand during today’s game. His hand got stepped on. He downplayed the bandage, saying the wrap was just to keep down any potential swelling pic.twitter.com/njKlMQ8QHD — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 4, 2026

After last week's game, Prescott was spotted with a wrap on his hand because of a cut, so when asked if whether there were any lingering issues, Prescott was quick to shut them down.

Prescott simply responded, “Absolutely nothing wrong with my hand.”

That's positive news for the team, especially at a time when they can't afford any further setbacks. With CeeDee Lamb ailing, the last thing the team needs is for Prescott to suffer a setback when he was playing at an MVP level entering this week's game.

And to back up Prescott's claim, his hand was not wrapped on Thursday night, so there is no reason to believe that it is a lingering issue despite some errant throws.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Now, the team will have to regroup and put the Week 5 disappointment behind them with a few extra days to prepare for Week 6. When Dallas returns to action, it will once again be in primetime, so the team needs to avoid another embarrassing performance under the bright lights.

When Dallas returns to action in Week 6, it will be on the road at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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