2 Winners & 4 Losers From Cowboys Embarrassing Week 5 Loss to Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys had a golden opportunity in Week 5 as they hosted the 0-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. It was a short week, but they had a huge advantage since they were the home team, and Tampa Bay came in with an undrafted rookie, Jalon Daniels, starting at quarterback.

They were favored to win this one, which would have given them a 3-2 record as they prepared for the Green Bay Packers in 10 days. That's not what happened, though, as the Cowboys had their sloppiest performance of the season -- which is saying something considering they have had a lot of issues in just five short weeks.

Dallas ended up dropping this one 24-16 as they allowed the Bucs to control the clock while turning the ball over three times. It was an inexcusable loss, and it's not surprising to see that this week's list of winners and losers has far more players falling in the loser column than in the winner column.

Winner: Tyler Smith, LG

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith practices before the game at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. Bass did a decent job filling in for Tyler Smith at left guard, but it took just one drive to remember why Smith is an All-Pro. Smith opened plenty of holes on the first series, helping Javonte Williams record 26 yards on four attempts to open up the game.

Williams' biggest gain on that first drive was a 21-yarder, which went off the left side as Smith moved Vita Vea out of the way, something hardly anyone does one-on-one. Smith again showed off his power as he cleared the way for Williams to run a one-yard touchdown, with Williams going right behind Smith.

Loser: DaRon Bland, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas defense seemed to have (finally) made a big third-down stop when Shemar James sacked Jalon Daniels on third-and-five for a 12-yard loss. The celebration was short-lived, however, since DaRon Bland was flagged for holding. That gave the Bucs a fresh set of downs and eliminated a sack, which is something the defense needed desperately to find some momentum. It also allowed the Bucs to continue an incredibly long drive, which ate up nearly 11 minutes of the first quarter.

Bland's struggles continued in the second half as he slipped while covering Tez Johnson, allowing him to pick up 64 yards on a wide-open deep pass. He was also the closest cornerback on a third-and-21 reception from Emeka Egbuka in the third quarter. As if that wasn't enough, Bland was gifted what should have been a pick-six with Dallas trailing by eight in the fourth quarter, but he dropped the interception.

Winner: George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens rushes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the first four weeks of the season, George Pickens was overshadowed by CeeDee Lamb. In Week 5, the defensive attention was shifted toward Lamb, and Pickens took advantage. He finished with 130 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. It was the best game of the season for Pickens, who was one of the few bright spots in this win.

Loser: KaVontae Turpin, KR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin returns a punt against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay came out on fire in the second half, scoring 14 points in the blink of an eye. That had Dallas looking at a 21-10 deficit and in need of a big play. Their offense wasn't able to get the ball back right after the second touchdown, however, as KaVontae Turpin fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Bucs recovered the loose ball and improved the lead to 24-14 late in the fourth quarter.

Loser: Dak Prescott, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott hasn't been shy about his goals this season. Not only is he openly talking about competing for a Super Bowl, but he has dubbed his offense "GOTI" (Greatest Offense There Is). That's a lot of bravado for a team that just scored 16 points at home on a short week. Against a winless team.

Prescott had a couple of beautiful drives, but overall, he was a problem in Week 5. He was shaken by the blitz, finishing 24-of-42 with two interceptions. He was outduelled by an undrafted free agent quarterback, which simply can't happen for any $60 million quarterback. Let alone a $60 million quarterback who believes he's running the greatest offense there is.

Loser: Jake Ferguson, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were doing everything they could to try and get back into the game, but that came to a crashing halt thanks to Jake Ferguson. Dallas was trailing by eight and moved the ball to the Tampa Bay 24-yard line. That's when Prescott fired a pass to Ferguson, who wasn't able to catch the pass.

Not only did he miss it, but he allowed the ball to bounce off him and it floated in the air to Alex Anzalone, who recorded the game-sealing interception.

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