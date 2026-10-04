Dak Prescott on Injury Watch After Cowboys' Week 4 Win Over Texans

It looks like we might have an injury to monitor going into Week 5, and it comes with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

After the thrilling 34-30 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reported that he saw Prescott's throwing hand wrapped.

Watkins added that "it seems fine," but said the wrap was also "noticeable."

"Dak Prescott has his right hand wrapped. It seems fine. But it’s noticeable," Watkins said.

Prescott did address the wrap in his postgame availability and said he got "stepped on" and he's fine outside of swelling, Watkins reported.

While it doesn't look like there's much concern right now, we know things can change with injuries, especially after tests are done, so Prescott isn't out of the woods yet, and that's especially true with Dallas on a short week.

Because the Cowboys play on Thursday this week, they will be dropping their first injury report on Monday afternoon, although it'll be an estimation because the Cowboys won't have a normal practice. So, we'll have at least a bit more information then.

Plenty of punishment

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No surprise if Prescott's hand isn't the only thing not feeling 100% after the Week 4 win over Houston, as the veteran quarterback took plenty of punishment from the Texans' vaunted pass-rush that includes two elite edge rushers in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Texans had a whopping 19 pressures, and Prescott was sacked three times and took 12 QB hits in total over the course of the game. Anderson, Hunter and Dallas' old friend, Jadeveon Clowney, combined for 11 of those pressures and eight of the hits. Anderson had five QB hits.

If all he escaped with was a minor hand issue, he'll be fortunate.

No time to celebrate

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) shake hands following a game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' 34-30 victory over the Texans was one of the more wild ones you will ever see.

Dallas looked like it was on cruise control en route to another bad loss before the offense and defense woke up. The Cowboys then looked like they'd cough up the game late, but Prescott and Co. mounted a game-winning drive to leave Reliant Stadium with a win.

Prescott is obviously happy with the victory, but he realizes the team has to keep it going or it doesn't mean much.

“There’s nothing like winning, and I wanna say it fixes all the problems but it doesn’t," Prescott said, per Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.

"It makes you feel good, at least for a day or so. But at this point, you know, we got to turn the page and get ready for Thursday. We can't sit here and have some winning hangover, so early in the season. It's no different than last week's loss.”

The bad news for the Cowboys is they're on a short week, but the good news is the Bucs are absolutely reeling after an 0-4 start. Making matters worse, Tampa won't have Baker Mayfield.

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