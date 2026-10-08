Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 5: Betting Odds, & Preview

After two weeks away from home, the Dallas Cowboys return home to AT&T Stadium to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football. Dallas will aim to build on last weekend's win over the Houston Texans and start October with back-to-back wins on a short week.

Dallas hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and leads the overall series against Tampa Bay, 17-6, and has won the previous two meetings between the two teams.

This week, the Cowboys are heavily favored over the Buccaneers, with Tampa Bay officially ruling star quarterback Baker Mayfield out of the game.

Mayfield is dealing with a dislocated thumb, which dramatically shifted the odds and made Dallas an 8.5-point favorite. The over/under for Thursday's game and the Cowboys' high-flying offense is set at 47.5 total points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield fumbles the ball after being hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Nick Vigil | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are such heavy favorites that the moneyline sits at -470, meaning you would need to wager $470 on Dallas to land just $100 in return. A $100 bet on the Bucs, meanwhile, would net you a $360 payday. It's the most the Cowboys have been favored by this season, so we'll have to see if they can live up to expectations on Thursday night.

Tonight's game will air live on Amazon Prime Video, with the legendary Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call, while Kaylee Hartung will provide updates from the sideline.

All of the information you need to catch Thursday night's action as we kick off Week 5 of the 2026-27 campaign can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with receiver Ryan Flournoy after a touchdown against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Thursday, October 8

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys -8.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -470, Buccaneers +360

Thursday night kicks off a string of three consecutive primetime games for the Cowboys, with the next outing being a trip to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas will then wrap up October with a trip to face the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

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