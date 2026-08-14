Dak Prescott is Latest Cowboys Leader to Lobby for George Pickens Contract Extension

While the Dallas Cowboys' front office remains on the fence about giving wide receiver George Pickens a contract extension, some of the team's leaders have made their feelings quite clear.

Perhaps the most important endorsement for Pickens comes from quarterback Dak Prescott, who told Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" that he thinks Dallas should get something done with Pickens.

"He should get every dollar he deserves because he's a hell of a player," Prescott said. "We should probably give it to him sooner than later."

Prescott is joined by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has also made it quite clear he wants the Cowboys to lock Pickens up for the long haul.

"I'm sure we can make a way," Lamb said of a Pickens extension to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. "I know it's going to be a little crazy, but I know we can make a way for this one. Listen, this is my advocation: '@ Jerry, can you please figure out a way? Let's figure it out. I don't care what needs to happen.'

"'Let's figure it out and it's going to get you a couple more championships.'"

Can the Cowboys afford Pickens and Lamb?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the issues with paying Pickens is the Cowboys would have a chunk of their salary cap tied up in two receivers, which would obviously limit what Dallas can do throughout the rest of the roster.

Despite that fact, co-owner Stephen Jones believes there's a world in which the team can make it work.

"Yeah, just you got to tell me the rest [of our spending], too," Jones said to Epstein. "At some point, you've got to figure that out. But no, I think it's realistic."

If there's one thing we've learned over the years, whether that's with the Cowboys or other teams, it's that a top-notch offense doesn't automatically equate to success in the NFL.

The Cowboys cannot put themselves in a position where they have to sacrifice being able to upgrade the defense because they're so financially committed to two receivers, which will certainly be the case if they pay Pickens and Lamb.

And, lest we forget, Lamb is going to be garnering another big-money extension in the next few years, so the financial burden of paying both players could be even greater in the not-too-distant future.

Ultimately, we think Pickens and the Cowboys are heading for a split in 2027. Granted, Dallas can tag Pickens again, but he's not going to be as amenable to that if he has another big year, which will probably lead to a tag-and-trade scenario.

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