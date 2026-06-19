Dak Prescott Makes Promise, Issues Challenge to Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams is working through his first full offseason as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but this is his eighth season in the league. The third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft spent six and a half years with the New York Jets before being dealt to Dallas at the trade deadline in 2025.

During his time with the Jets, Williams didn't get to enjoy much success, with his team never winning more than seven games in a single season. That means Williams has yet to make it to the playoffs, which is something he wants to change.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott said that Williams reminded the Cowboys that he has yet to play in the postseason. Prescott responded by telling Williams he will get him to the playoffs, but he needs Williams to help them win it all.

“I told him I’ll get you to the playoffs, but I need you to go help us win it,” Prescott said to reporters.

Will Quinnen Williams finally get to the postseason?

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys finished 7-9-1 in their first season with Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach, but there's plenty of excitement about the upcoming campaign. Dallas was a dominant offense under Schottenheimer, but their defense was a dumpster fire.

This year, they have a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, who is one of the rising stars in the league. Parker, who is known for his prowess as a defensive backs coach, has plenty of new players to work with, including rookie safety Caleb Downs.

That's led to plenty of predictions that Dallas will make the playoffs, which would be a major win for Williams. From there, anything can happen, especially if the Cowboys can dominate the line of scrimmage the way Parker plans.

Quinnen Williams working on his pass rushing

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Williams is known for his run-stuffing ability, but he's also had success as a pass rusher. That includes a 2022 campaign that saw him record 12 sacks.

His single season sack total hasn't come close to that mark since, but he hopes to change that in 2026. Williams has been working with pass-rushing specialist BT Jordan in an effort to improve his technique.

One thing that truly makes quarterbacks uncomfortable is pressure from the interior of the defensive line. If Williams can make progress in this area, it would go a long way toward helping the Cowboys make good on Prescott's plan.

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