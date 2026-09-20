Dak Prescott Stat Shows Cowboys Are Destined to Beat Commanders in Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys desperately need to beat the Washington Commanders in Week 2 after throwing up a stinker in the Week 1 contest against the New York Giants last Sunday.

Of course, a loss in Week 2 wouldn't mean the Cowboys' season is over by any stretch, but it would lead to a sky-is-falling feeling in the Cowboys' fan base, especially if it's an ugly loss.

Luckily, there is a Dak Prescott-related stat that shows Dallas is destined to notch its first win of the season on Sunday against Washington.

Long-time Cowboys beat reporter Ed Werder revealed that the Cowboys signal-caller is a perfect 6-0 during his career after Dallas loses a Week 1 game.

When Werder asked Prescott what his approach is that has led to that impressive result, the Cowboys quarterback said this:

"Just to stick to it. A lot of times, people panic," Prescott said. "A lot of times people want to change everything.

"For me it's about doubling down. I know our approach, I know the coaches and everything that we did in that gameplan was right, we just didn't get it done in a tough NFL game, in a one possession game and still had opportunities."

That is the right mentality, so it's no surprise Prescott has had that level of success after season-opening losses. The last thing any teams should be doing is completely flipping the table over following just one bad game.

Prescott clearly isn't doing that, and neither are the Cowboys as a whole. We know that because that has been the message all week long. That said, there is no doubt a sense of urgency in Dallas.

“The first game unquestionably was important: don’t get me wrong," hJerry Jones said. "I saw nothing on review that tells me we should depart away from the plan we have to get better on defense.”

"Oh, yeah, very urgent, very urgent," Rashan Gary said during the week, per DallasCowboys.com. "It's another division game and, understanding that, we know we just went 0-1; and we can't do that going into this week. The urgency is up, for sure."

What went wrong in Week 1?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What didn't go wrong in Week 1?

The offense just couldn't get anything going, either on the ground or through the air, and making matters worse, the unit couldn't get on the field in the second half when things did start to improve.

That's because the defense just couldn't get Big Blue off the field. Dallas' secondary was picked apart by Jaxson Dart, and the front offered little resistance against the Giants' rushing attack.

The list of issues were seemingly endless for the defense, which saw problems with tackling, coverage, communication, and getting pressure, and the overall game plan was poor.

Making matters worse, Christian Parker didn't make the necessary adjustments, like moving off the soft zone, for example.

A win is the bare minimum we need to see out of the Cowboys on Sunday. That win has to come in tandem with a much better showing from the defense.