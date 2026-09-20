3 Best Cowboys Player Prop Bets For Week 2 vs Commanders, Including Anytime TD Scorer

Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to game day, and hopefully the team will give us something to erase the memory of Dallas' disappointing performance in Week 1. To do so, they'll have to continue their recent dominance over the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas is poised for a strong showing against a softer defense, so there will be plenty of opportunities to cash in on the team's Week 2 performance.

From a bounce-back performance for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' passing game to Javonte Williams running wild, there are a handful of player props that will add some extra excitement to Sunday afternoon

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call. So what player prop bets should you be keeping an eye on leading up to kick off?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dak Prescott 270+ Passing Yards (-110 on Caesars Sportsbook)

Dak Prescott LOVES playing against the Commanders.



In his last 4 games against WSH:



307 Passing Yards + 2 TDs

264 Passing Yards + 3 TDs

279 Passing Yards + 4 TDs

331 Passing Yards + 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/bDelHovKeX — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 19, 2026

The proof is in the pudding, and all you have to do is look at Prescott's recent success against the Commanders. Because the Commanders have such a fast-paced offense, the Cowboys will have extra opportunities themselves on offense.

And after a slow start in the season opener, Prescott and the Cowboys' offense are going to want to come out firing on all cylinders. Expect a big bounce-back week for Prescott and the Dallas passing game. Prescott holds a perfect 6-0 record after suffering a Week 1 loss.

Javonte Williams 75+ Rushing Yards (-111 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Commanders gave up the third-most rushing yards to opposing running backs. In Week One, Williams recorded 41 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and that came with the team trailing for much of the game.

If the Cowboys can establish the run earlier than last week against a much softer defensive front, Williams should cruise over the projected total like he did in nine of 16 games last year.

Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+265 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the Cowboys' Week One loss, Ferguson hauled in just two catches for six yards. However, he was knocking on the door of the endzone and nearly recorded a touchdown himself. Instead, Ferguson was tackled at the one-yard line before the Cowboys' second TD of the game, and he drew a pass interference call to set up the first.

Considering Dallas Goedert scored two touchdowns against Washington in the season opener, rolling the dice on Ferguson to cross the goaline comes with a lot of value.

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