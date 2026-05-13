Cowboys' Biggest Stars Celebrating NFL Schedule Release With Epic Charity Event

Dallas Cowboys Nation is eagerly awaiting the full release of the 2026 NFL regular season schedule on Thursday, May 13, with several leaks already highlighting some of the team's marquee standalone games.

From a historic game in Brazil against the Baltimore Ravens, which is the first to be played in Rio de Janeiro, to an epic Thanksgiving clash against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, and another NFC East showdown in the season-opener against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys will once again have their moments in the spotlight.

But before the team learns who every opponent will be, we will get a look at some of the biggest Cowboys stars participating in the 2026 Reliant Home Run Derby, which will be doubling as a charity event and celebration of the NFL schedule release.

The event is free and open to the public, with every hit and home run earning money for The Salvation Army. Since the event began in 2012, Reliant has donated more than $1 million.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey goes yard 💥⚾️ in the home run derby for charity#DallasCowboys #cowboysnation pic.twitter.com/BL0Eu2VtuL — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) May 2, 2024

Last season, All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey walked away with the title for the second consecutive year, and he will be going for the three-peat in 2026.

Aubrey will be facing some tough competition on Thursday night, with the likes of Dak Prescott, Tyler Smith, Jake Ferguson, and DeMarvion Overshown also participating in the event.

A full look at the participants and viewing information for the Cowboys' home run derby can be seen below.

2026 Dallas Cowboys Home Run Derby Participants

Don’t miss first pitch ⚾️



This year’s Home Run Derby powered by @reliantenergy is taking place on May 14th!



For more info: https://t.co/2DN7NLQiMp pic.twitter.com/w3Lv3PaZUt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 27, 2026

Date: Thursday, May 14

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Riders Field in Frisco, Texas

Bryan Anger

Brandon Aubrey

Jake Ferguson

DeMarvion Overshown

Dak Prescott

Trent Sieg

Tyler Smith

Terence Steele

Sam Williams

Once the home run derby is over, there will be autograph opportunities for fans, and those who were unable to catch the event in person will get to relive some of the sights and sounds from the home run derby when the team shares them on social media.

The NFL schedule release is currently set for 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network, with plenty of leaks expected throughout the day.

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