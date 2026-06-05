Cowboys 2027 NFL Mock Draft Adds Explosive National Champion WR

The wide receiver position was a focus for the Dallas Cowboys the past two offseasons, and that will again be the case in 2027.

Last year, they were in need of a WR2 to play opposite CeeDee Lamb and they found that in George Pickens. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout led the team in receptions, receiving yardage, and touchdowns, although Lamb did miss time with an injury which allowed Pickens to accomplish that feat.

This offseason, the position has remained a hot topic with Pickens' rookie contract expiring. The Cowboys elected not to negotiate a long-term deal, placing the franchise tag on him instead. Pickens did sign the tender and is expected to report for minicamp, but his 2027 status is in doubt.

That's why Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has them targeting a wide receiver in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 20: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Indiana WR Charlie Becker gestures after making a catch during the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sobleski says Indiana's Charlie Becker could be a good No. 2 option across from Lamb. Like Pickens, he's a big target, who knows how to stretch the field.

"Indiana's Charlie Becker gives the Cowboys a perfect weapon on the outside to work alongside Lamb. The 6'4, 207-pound Becker emerged as a serious deep threat during the Hoosiers' national championship run," Sobleski wrote. "He made a play in every big moment when called upon to do so. His size coupled with the vertical element will open the field for Lamb, much like Pickens does now."

During his sophomore season, Becker recorded 34 receptions for 679 yards with four touchdowns. Not only did he average 20 yards per reception for the year, but Becker also stepped up when the lights were brightest. In the conference championship against Ohio State, he had six receptions for 126 yards.

Becker scored a touchdown in their first two playoff games as the Hoosiers defeated Alabama and Oregon. During their National Championship game against Miami, he added another 65 yards on four receptions.

Would Charlie Becker be WR2 for the Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy reacts towards the stands as he leaves the field following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even if Pickens were to leave in 2027, there's no guarantee that a first-round pick such as Becker could take his place as the No. 2 wideout. That's because third-year player Ryan Flournoy is coming off a breakout season.

Flournoy emerged when Lamb suffered a high ankle injury in Week 3 and finished with 475 yards and four touchdowns on 40 receptions. He was even named the Cowboys' most underrated impact player following his performance, and as I recently wrote, he's already standing out during OTAs this year.

That doesn't mean Becker would be a bad pick at all. In fact, it would be even better for Dallas to allow him to operate as the WR3 behind Lamb and Flournoy, assuming Flournoy's stock continues to increase.

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