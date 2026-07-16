Ranking Every Dallas Cowboys Position Group Entering Training Camp

As the Dallas Cowbosy prepare for the start of training camp in less than two weeks, now is as good a time as ever to take a look at and assess the team's position groups going into the stretch run of the offseason.

The Cowboys handled things very differently on offense and defense during the 2026 offseason.

For the former, it was all about keeping things status quo, and for good reason because Dallas' offense is one of the better ones in the NFL. However, the defense saw huge change, with Dallas making at least one significant move at each position group.

When taking everything into account, here's how we'd rank the Cowboys' position groups going into training camp.

1. Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens (3) and CeeDee Lamb (88). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, both of whom recently landed in the top 10 of ESPN's wide receiver rankings.

Rounding out the top three is Ryan Flournoy, who is ascending after a career year in 2025. We'll see how the rest of the depth chart shakes out at training camp, but few teams in the league possess the kind of talent Dallas has in its top three.

2. Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott often gets disrespected, but he's a top-10 player at his position in the NFL and, along with the defense as a whole, is the biggest key to Dallas' 2026 season.

The addition of Sam Howell makes us feel a bit better about the QB2 situation. Ahead of such a crucial season, the Cowboys needed a more proven option than Joe Milton, who we think ultimately loses out to Howell.

3. Defensive Line

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two former Pro Bowlers headline this group with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, the latter of whom could take off this season as he moves to a pure nose tackle role in Christian Parker's defense.

"I pride myself on being an all-around defensive tackle, but I'm primarily a nose tackle. That's my bread and butter," he said in 2025.

Otito Ogbonnia and Jonathan Bullard are two solid, seasoned vets who should play key rotational roles upfront for the Cowboys.

4. Specialists

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryan Anger didn't qualify to be ranked among the leaders at his position in 2025 because he didn't average 2.5 punts per contest. Had he qualified, Anger would have ranked ninth in yards per punt and tied for 12th in net average yards per punt.

Part of the reason he didn't qualify is because the Cowboys have Brandon Aubrey, whose unlimited range makes him a weapon unlike any other in the NFL at the kicker position.

5. Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were already moving in the right direction before the draft selection of Caleb Downs, who puts this group over the top ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Dallas went out and signed Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, and with Downs, Malik Hooker and Markquese Bell, the Cowboys are five deep at safety. This position group has a shot to be the Cowboys' best by season's end.

6. Offensive Line

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's hard to rank this unit higher given the major concerns at both tackle spots. Terence Steele and Tyler Guyton just haven't been good enough in recent years and that has to change if this offensive line is going to reach its ceiling.

The interior, however, is as solid as they come. Tyler Booker and Tyler Smith are an elite guard duo, and Cooper Beebe remains a rock-solid starter at center.

The depth took a hit this offseason because of Brock Hoffman's departure and Matt Hennessy's injury, but having T.J. Bass and multiple options at offensive tackle in Drew Shelton and Nate Thomas helps.

7. Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talent has never been the question with DeMarvion Overshown, he just has to stay healthy. Flanking him this season will be Dee Winters, who isn't elite but is a solid starter nonetheless. A full season with these two and Dallas will be in good hands at linebacker.

The jury is still out on rookie Jaishawn Barham and 2025 fifth-round pick Shemar James, but Dallas could do a lot worse than those two for depth and Barham's upside as a pass-rusher is intriguing.

8. Edge Rusher

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is there promise with this group? Absolutely, but on the flip side there is also plenty of uncertainty.

The jury is still out on Malachi Lawrence and Donovan Ezeiruaku, and we don't know which version of Rashan Gary the Cowboys will get, whether it's the player who posted 7.5 sacks in his first seven games of 2025, or the one who didn't have any over his final 10 games (including playoffs).

James Houston and Sam Williams are solid depth pieces, but neither one is a true game-changer.

This is yet another position group that has the potential to rank a lot higher by season's end, but we could also see it going in the opposite direction.

9. Tight End

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Ferguson is one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the NFL and carries this group on his back.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has shown some promise and is a solid blocker, but Luke Schoonmaker's career has been a major disappointment based on his draft position.

The wild card at tight end is rookie Michael Trigg, who has the physical tools to be a real difference-maker. If he emerges, this group's ranking will improve.

10. Running Back

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams is coming off a career year and deserved every penny of the extension he received, but we need to see him do it again before we can confidently say he's the top-10 back he finished as last season in terms of rushing yards.

Behind Williams is a ton of uncertainty. Malik Davis is the elder statesman of the group but has just 90 carries and very little pass-catching experience, and Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah still have something to prove going into their second seasons.

11. Cornerback

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DaRon Bland hasn't been able to stay healthy the past few years and hasn't been particularly good when he has been on the field.

Adding to that uncertainty, the jury is still out on rookie Devin Moore, Caelan Carson and Shavon Revel, who will hopefully be better in 2026 now that he's further removed from his torn ACL.

Cobie Durant is the most sure thing in the cornerbacks room right now, yet there's a chance he won't be a starter come Week 1.

This is another position group that is promising but is also loaded with question marks.