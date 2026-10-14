New Dallas Cowboys 2027 NFL Mock Draft Lands Massive 6-Foot-4 Shutdown Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys' defense continues to be a major issue, despite several offseason additions and a focus on trying to improve and erase the memory of the Matt Eberflus era. But the more things change, the more they stay the same.

First-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker has struggled through the first five weeks of the season, which has led to the Cowboys bringing in some reinforcements to the coaching staff.

Dallas added former Cleveland Browns head coach and Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant to help Parker continue to form an identity and improve the defense.

Of course, it doesn't matter who coaches the team if the talent is not there, and the secondary needs to keep adding quality players to the roster. That's what a new 2027 NFL mock draft from Gavin McGuinness of PFF does in the first round in the form of a massive cornerback. Enter Mississippi State star Kelley Jones.

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones prays on the field prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Let's take a closer look at how a player like Jones could improve the Cowboys' defensive backfield.

Pick 21 (from Green Bay Packers): Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones celebrates a defensive stop against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Jones earned third-team All-SEC honors, and while his stats may not jump off the page, it's because he has proven to be a true shutdown corner.

"The Cowboys‘ defense has been bad enough to potentially cost them a shot at the NFC East title in a season when the Philadelphia Eagles look vulnerable, so improving that unit should be a priority this offseason," McGuinness wrote.

"Jones has allowed just seven receptions across 163 coverage snaps so far this season."

Through five games this season, Jones has recorded 17 total tackles, six passes defensed, and 1.5 tackles for a loss. It will be interesting to see how he continues to develop as the season rolls on.

The next time Cowboys fans will get an opportunity to see Jones and the Bulldogs in action will be a huge top-25 SEC showdown in Baton Rouge against the No. 22 LSU Tigers. To close out October, Mississippi State will face Arch Manning and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

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