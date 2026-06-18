Dallas Cowboys Abruptly Cancel Final Practice of Mandatory Minicamp: What's Next?

The Dallas Cowboys have decided to end mandatory minicamp sooner than expected. On Thursday, June 18, ahead of the team's final practice at The Star, it was announced that the session has been canceled.

Cowboys insider Clarence Hill of All DLLS was first to report the news, though no official reason was given.

Thursday's practice was originally scheduled to be a mock game (walkthrough), according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

Dallas officially kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 16, and was expected to wrap up the latest workouts with Thursday's practice, but now, we will have to wait until the end of July for the team to return to the field for training camp in Oxnard, California.

While fans may be disappointed that minicamp ended early, the good news for the team is that any major injuries were avoided, and they can now rest up for the next five-and-a-half weeks before the final preparations for the upcoming season.

What's Next For The Dallas Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Sam Howell, and Joe Milton III walk onto the field during practice at minicamp. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas will now enjoy some time away from the field before jetting off to Oxnard, California for the team's training camp. An official departure date has not been announced, nor has the full training camp schedule.

The Cowboys have held training camp in Southern California since 2001, other than taking a brief two-year hiatus in San Antonio (2002-2003) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cowboys have locked in a deal to keep training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields through 2030.

While we have to wait for the training camp schedule, we do know when and where the team will take the field for the NFL preseason.

A full look at the Cowboys' three-game 2026 preseason schedule can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Preseason Schedule

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker speaks with cornerback Zion Childress | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Week 1 - Saturday, August 15, 8:00 p.m. ET: at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Week 2 - Saturday, August 22, 9:00 p.m. ET: at Arizona Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona

Week 3, Friday, August 28, 7:00 p.m. ET: New Orleans Saints | AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

* home game in bold

The Cowboys will kick off the 2026 regular season on the road on Sunday, September 13, against the division rival New York Giants in primetime on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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