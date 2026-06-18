What We Learned From Day 2 of Dallas Cowboys Mandatory Minicamp

Two days of mandatory minicamps are in the books and the Dallas Cowboys will get together for their third and final practice on Thursday.

Following that, they will take a break until meeting in Oxnard for their 2026 training camp. As for this minicamp, there's already been a lot to discuss over the first two days. Here, we take a look at the main things that we learned during Tuesday's practice.

Cornerback depth was still a concern

New England Patriots cornerback Ameer Speed makes his way to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Cowboys added several players to the secondary this offseason, with the focus being at safety. They signed Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency, and selected Caleb Downs in the first round of the NFL draft.

At cornerback, their biggest addition was Colbie Durant, who has plenty of starting experience. Still, Dallas felt they needed more depth. That's why it was announced on Wednesday that they signed Ameer Speed, who most recently played for the Houston Gamblers in the UFL.

In the NFL, Speed has spent time with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans. That's a lot of traveling for a sixth-round pick from 2023, but Speed has enough talent to continue getting chances. We'll have to see if he can take advantage of the latest.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling keeps making waves

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Speaking of taking advantage of chances, that's exactly what Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been doing. Entering his ninth season in the league, Valdes-Scantling has bounced around quite a bit the past two seasons, playing for four different teams. He's now trying to find a home in a crowded receiver room in Dallas and he's been making a strong case for himself.

Valdes-Scantling, who has two Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs, has been continuing to work with the first team. That will change when George Pickens is being used at full speed, but Valdes-Scantling has proven he should be in consideration for a spot on the 53-man roster.

P.J. Locke capitalizing on his major advantage

Dallas Cowboys safety PJ Locke goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

P.J. Locke joined the Cowboys with an advantage, and he's making sure that doesn't go to waste. During his tenure with the Denver Broncos, Locke spent two seasons working with Dallas defensive coordinator Christian Parker as his defensive backs coach. Patrik Walker, from DallasCowboys.com, said that's allowed Locke to pick things up quickly as he made several plays on Wednesday.

"Things are moving quickly for the Cowboys' defense, especially the secondary, as Christian Parker moves forward with installs. It's evident safety P.J. Locke has a ton of familiarity with Parker and the scheme though, their time together in Denver showing up in the second minicamp practice where Locke was breaking up passes on multiple occasions," Walker wrote.

Locke has the versatility to play both safety positions as well as line up in the slot. Throw in his knowledge of the scheme and he could be an offseason steal for the Cowboys.

Caleb Downs is the real thing

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The biggest offseason acquisition for Dallas is easily Caleb Downs. The 11th overall pick in the NFL draft joins the team with plenty of promise and according to The Athletic's Jon Machota, Christian Parker says Downs is "as advertised" and is working hard to be the best.

"He’s a worker. He looks for coaching. He craves that. He wants to be corrected. He wants more information. And he works as hard as he can with the extras and everything else. So it’s been good. He’s been good to work with, and I think that he’s trying to advance at the right rate," Parker said via Machota.

Downs will have a lot on his plate as a rookie, but early indications suggest that's not going to be a problem.

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