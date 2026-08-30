Cowboys' Biggest 53-Man Roster Snubs After Dallas Finalizes Initial Group

After training camp and three preseason games, the Dallas Cowboys have now cut their roster down to 53 players.

In case you missed the announcement, you can check out Dallas' full 53-man group right here. But remember, there are going to be changes between now and the start of the regular season, and those changes could come as soon as Monday.

When it comes to those who didn't make the cut, there were no doubt a few surprises. Now that all of the dust has settled, here's the biggest snubs from Dallas' initial 53-man roster.

CB Reddy Steward

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward (27) celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there wasn't a very high bar to clear, Steward was among the most consistent defensive backs for the Cowboys after joining the team last season.

He followed that up with a standout showing in camp this year, and he had a strong showing in the preseason, also, after posting eight tackles, one sack and two run stops while recording a completion rate allowed of 66.7% and a passer rating of 70.1.

While not a shocking snub, we believe that Steward should have made the roster over Ameer Speed. Now, it'll be interesting to see if the Cowboys can get Steward back on the practice squad.

RB Jaydon Blue

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (23) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was easily the biggest surprise of the day, as Blue looked to be primed to at least make the roster, even if he had fallen behind Malik Davis in the RB2 competition.

Blue showed growth in his second offseason in the NFL, and he was a regular standout in training camp and had a good enough preseason that it looked like he'd be on the 53, especially after Blue didn't play in the preseason finale.

It sure seemed like head coach Brian Schottenheimer was pleased with his work, too.

“I think he came back, and I’ve said this before, I think he came back with a different mentality, which is great. He’s always been extremely bright and picked up the scheme very, very well,” Schotty said of Blue. “It’s been good for us to see him take the next step in certain areas, whether it’s pass protection, whether it’s some of the stuff in the return game. But I noticed it early on that there was a little bit different intentionality about him. But he’s got to continue to compete because that’s a deep room as well. And we’ll see how we figure out the rotation. But it was early on for sure.”

We'd guess the Cowboys want Blue on the practice squad, but it's also possible he'll be looking for a change of scenery.

Sam Williams

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sam Williams (54) looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was never a lock to make the roster, but we figured he was a good bet to make the cut if the Cowboys kept six outside linebackers, which they ended up doing.

Williams bolstered his case in the preseason when he posted a pair sacks, five pressures and six run stops, numbers that matched the guy who beat him out, Tyrus Wheat. Williams was also more productive than James Houston in exhibition play.

However, that wasn't good enough for Williams, who amounts to one of the more surprising cuts.

Julius Wood

Dallas Cowboys safety Julius Wood (32) reacts to a special teams play during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys kept five safeties, and despite Caleb Downs not being listed with them (he was listed with the cornerbacks instead), Wood wasn't able to make the roster.

Wood was routinely showing out during training camp and in the preseason, with the defensive back posting 11 tackles, six run stops and Pro Football Focus grades of 78.8 in tackling, 81.4 in run defense and 65.1 in coverage.

We thought that if one of Wood or Alijah Clark would be kept, Wood would be the one. Instead, it was Clark.

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