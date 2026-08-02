Winners and Losers From the First Week of Cowboys Training Camp

The first week of training camp is wrapping up for the Dallas Cowboys, as they held their third practice on Saturday.

All eyes have been on the defense thus far, which is understandable considering the moves they made this offseason. Dallas brought in veteran players such as Rashan Gary, Dee Winters, Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, P.J. Locke and Jonathan Bullard. They also added more defensive talent through the NFL draft, selecting players such as Caleb Downs. In addition to the new faces on the field, Christian Parker is entering his first season as a defensive coordinator.

That said, ignoring the offense would be a mistake. Dallas had one of the most explosive offenses in the entire NFL last season, and they picked up right where they left off during camp. With the stage set, let's look back at the first week of practices and highlight who stood out as both winners and losers for the Cowboys.

Winner: Caleb Downs, Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no surprise whatsoever to see Caleb Downs make the list as a winner after the first week of practice. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, Downs was one of the best all-around players in the class and he plays a position of great need.

Despite being a rookie, he's been one of the more consistent players in the secondary during camp. He's earned the trust of his teammates and the coaching staff, with DeMarvion Overshown saying it's hard to call him a rookie based on his play. Dallas needs all the playmakers they can get in the secondary and Downs might already be their best option.

Loser: P.J. Locke, Safety

Dallas Cowboys head athletic trainer Jim Maurer assists safety P.J. Locke at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an unfortunate one, because P.J. Locke was playing exceptionally well during OTAs and minicamp. He had an advantage over many of the other safeties since he had experience working with Christian Parker, but he was sidelined nearly as soon as camp started with a knee injury.

That injury opened the door for the other safeties on the roster to step up, and while Locke should still be a major piece of the puzzle this season, this injury took away the advantage he had going into camp. Once he's back to full strength, he's going to have to play a little catch up.

Winner: Jaydon Blue, Running Back

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a frustrating rookie season, Jaydon Blue has looked like a completely different player in camp. He's broken off multiple big runs and while his consistency can still be improved, Blue's home run ability has been on full display and has him once again fighting for the No. 2 running back spot.

Loser: Malik Davis, Running Back

Dallas Cowboys RB Malik Davis goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Davis came from nowhere last year and finished as the second-most productive running back on the roster. He recorded 250 yards and two touchdowns and had a chance to secure the RB2 spot this offseason. One week into camp, and keeping that spot seems like a long shot. Davis hasn't had a bad week, but Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah have been the better options. That means Davis is going from the primary reserve to someone on the bubble.

Winner: Cobie Durant, Cornerback

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to camp, Shavon Revel Jr. was gaining buzz as a potential starter in the secondary. That hasn't been the case, however, as free agent addition Cobie Durant has been working with the first team and he's not giving up his spot anytime soon.

Patrik Walker of Cowboys.com says Durant has been "stuck to the receiver’s hip during breaks and attempted double moves," adding that he's not biting on fakes. Bringing in Durant this offseason was one of the more overlooked moves the Cowboys made, but he won't be an afterthought for long with the way he's performing.

Winner: George Pickens, Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were times during the 2025 season when George Pickens looked like the best wide receiver on the team, and that's saying a lot considering he was lined up opposite CeeDee Lamb. He racked up 93 receptions for 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Pickens was scheduled for free agency, but returned to play on a one-year franchise tag. He quickly put rumors of a potential holdout to bed by showing up for mandatory minicamp, and now after the first week of training camp, it's clear that he's as focused as ever. Pickens has continued to look like the most explosive player on the roster and his chemistry with Dak Prescott is even better than it was a year ago.

He continues to win one-on-one battles and has made multiple catches deep down the field. Expectations are at an all-time high for Pickens and he looks ready to not only meet those expectations, but to surpass them as well.

Winner: Jaishawn Barham, Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys knew they needed help at linebacker this offseason, but they didn't use one of their top two picks on the position. Instead, they waited until Round 3, which is where they selected Michigan's Jaishawn Barham at No. 92 overall.

While at Michigan, Barham played off-ball linebacker, as well as on the edge, leading to questions about where he fit in the Dallas defense. Christian Parker said he saw him as an inside linebacker, which led to plenty of excitement. Of course, there is expected to be a little bit of a learning curve for Barham, but through the first week at camp, there doesn't seem to be any.

He's had one of the strongest starts of any player and while we knew he would do well when it came to defending the run, the most encouraging development is how well he's played against the pass. Barham even knocked down a Dak Prescott pass on Saturday after faking as though he was rushing the passer before dropping into coverage.

Jaishawn Barham is having a strong start to camp pic.twitter.com/Cpz4xH08O3 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 1, 2026

Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis said Barham might have been the steal of the draft earlier this offseason, and it's hard to argue with that assessment after what we've seen.

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