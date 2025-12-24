Dallas Cowboys officially end key starter's season with move to IR

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the penultimate game of the season, with a trip to Landover, Maryland, on the schedule for Christmas Day for an NFC East clash with the Washington Commanders.

Ahead of the holiday showdown, the Cowboys made a series of roster moves for the final two weeks of the season.

The most notable move involved starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in late November. Guyton had been fighting his way back from injury, but with the NFL playoffs no longer in the picture, the team has decided to shut him down for the remainder of the year.

Dallas announced that Guyton has been placed on injured reserve, officially ending his disappointing 2025 campaign.

Guyton has been plagued by injuries all season long.

During training camp, Guyton had an ACL scare, which turned out to be a bone fracture in his knee. That caused Guyton to miss the preseason, before returning at the start of the regular season. Then, the November high-ankle sprain ultimately did him in.

This season, Guyton played in just 10 games, and there will be some questions about his roll on the offensive line moving forward.

What's next for Tyler Guyton?

In Guyton's absence, Nate Thomas stepped in as the starting left tackle and did a respectable job until suffering an injury of his own. That led to the Cowboys bumping All-Pro guard Tyler Smith out to tackle for the remainder of the year.

There have been some public comments about potentially keeping Smith at tackle, which could lead to some contract issues. It would also be interesting to see what that means for Guyton, who could move to right tackle if the team moves on from veteran Terence Steele in the offseason.

Whatever the team decides to do, it seems likely that there will be some more reshuffling of the offensive line during the offseason and Guyton will have to see where he fits in.

