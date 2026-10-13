Dallas Cowboys Announce Another Major Change to Help Christian Parker Fix Defense

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have arguably the worst defense in the NFL after five weeks of action.

Things were supposed to improve in the first year under new defensive coordinator Chrisitian Parker, but instead it appears they've only gotten worse. Sure, injuries have likely played a part in this, but that's hardly an excuse for some of the embarrassing miscues that have surfaced amid Dallas' 2-3 start to the season.

As a result of these shortcomings, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan that Parker is moving from the sideline to the coaching booth in order to give him a better view of the defense during the game.

The changes for Parker keep coming, as this news from Jones comes less than 24 hours after Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made his own announcement about a new addition to the coaching staff directed at helping Parker handle the defense.

Cowboys Have Clear Focus on Assisting Christian Parker

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker (left) with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer announced Monday that the Cowboys have hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine as a senior defensive analyst. While Pettine was the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers in 2019, he brought Parker on staff as a defensive quality control coach.

Jones said that the hiring of Pettine could have been done earlier, something Cowboys fans might feel is his attempt to cover up the team's clear initiative to aid Parker's ailing defense.

"This is something we would have done (earlier) had Mike been available," Jones said of Pettine, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. "It fits so well because of the knowledge of the scheme, and the time he's had with Schottenheimer, the time he's had with Parker. Frankly, he's coached directly three of our players."

Where Cowboys Defense Ranks in NFL Through Ahead of Week 6

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) runs onto the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cowboys have certainly failed the eye test on defense, the numbers don't do them any favors either.

Through five games, the Cowboys lead the NFL in most rushing yards allowed per game (168.4) and are second in total yard allowed per game (395.4).

At least Dallas doesn't have the worst pass defense in the league -- 12th-worst at 227.0 yards per contest -- but the scoring numbers are among the worst in the NFL at 27.2 points per game, eighth-worst through the first five weeks of the season.

Dallas' next chance to show things are trending in the right direction comes in another primetime spot, as the Cowboys will visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

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