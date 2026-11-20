For the first time since the Dallas Cowboys took play-calling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker this week, Jerry Jones has shared his thoughts on the decision.

The Cowboys made it official on Wednesday afternoon, with the team deciding to hand play-calling duties to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. Parker will stay on as the defensive coordinator, although really in name only.

Jones did his usual spot on 105.3 The Fan on Friday and made it clear he supports the decision to move off of Parker and go to Pettine.

“We’ve got a chance to play better doing it this way," Jones said, per Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News.

Not a shock, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making it clear on @1053thefan he supports the decision to take play-calling duties away from Christian Parker.



He has said multiple times he likes where they are today and where they’re going. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 20, 2026

Jones confirms no dialogue with Parker

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sidelines during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker addressed the media for the first time since he was demoted in his usual Thursday presser and one of the more surprising things to come out of it was the fact that Parker admitted he hasn't spoken to Jones about the decision.

Jones said he didn't see an issue with that.

"I don't have an issue and I don't think anybody else should if they know what I know," Jones said, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

Not sure what Jones meant by that last part, but given the fact that he is the general manager and almost certainly had a hand in making this decision, as he does with all decisions, he should've had a conversation with Parker by now after such a massive midseason coaching change. Not a good look for Jerry.

Jones praises Parker

NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most impressive thing about Parker since he was demoted is how well he has handled the situation in what is a nightmare scenario for any coach.

Jones confirmed Parker is indeed taking everything in stride and rightly noted that how Parker has handled things will reflect positively on him moving forward.

"He can put that on a resumé of how he handled the initial parts of this decision. He can put that right up there at the top of his list. He’s handling it very well," Jones said, per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein.

The only way to make good out of a situation like this is to handle it exactly how Parker has. It would have been understandable for him to try and dodge the media on Thursday, but he instead decided to face the music and did so with total class.

Parker's presser was refreshingly honest, as he didn't beat around the bush about how he felt. He made it clear he was disappointed and even admitted he thought about leaving but decided he was not going to take that approach, even though nobody would've blamed for him for doing so.

The Cowboys should take notes on how Parker has handled all of this because the team has done about as poor a job as possible on its end.

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