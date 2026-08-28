Dallas Cowboys Can Snap 40+ Year NFL Preseason Curse With Win Over Saints in Finale

The Dallas Cowboys have had an incredible offseason, completely overhauling the defense under the direction of defensive coordinator Christian Parker and reloading the roster with a mix of veteran and promising young talent.

Entering the 2026 NFL preseason, there was no telling how all of the Cowboys' offseason changes would come together on the field, but through the first two weeks, it has been an overwhelming success. Dallas has hauled off two impressive wins: 17-7 over the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and a 34-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

On Friday night, the Cowboys hit the field for their preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.

If the Cowboys' backups can pull off another win in primetime, the Cowboys will accomplish something they have not been able to do since 1985.

Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Perfect Preseason

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cowboys can come away with a win over the Saints Friday night on the NFL Network, they will wrap up the preseason with a perfect 3-0 record. Not only does that build some great momentum for the team ahead of the regular season, but it marks the first time since 1985 that Dallas has had an undefeated preseason.

During the 1985 preseason, the Cowboys went 4-0 and were able to parlay that effort into a 10-6 regular-season record and NFC East title. Unfortunately, the team was shutout by the Los Angeles Rams, 20-0, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at Anaheim Stadium.

Following the 1985 season, the Cowboys sent four players to the Pro Bowl: Wide receiver Tony Hill, tight end Doug Cosbie, cornerback Everson Walls, who led the league in interceptions, and defensive lineman Randy White. White earned AP All-NFL first-team honors, while Walls was named to the second team. It would be nice to see Cowboys defenders leading the way in 2026.

Should the Cowboys finish the year with a perfect preseason record and turn that into an NFC East championship campaign, let's hope that the team can find some better postseason success.

After all, should the team snap a 40+ year streak by having a perfect preseason, perhaps the 30-year Super Bowl drought can soon become a distant memory as well. One can only hope. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Saints at AT&T Stadium on Friday night is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

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