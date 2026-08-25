The Dallas Cowboys have returned home from Oxnard and will finish training camp at The Star in Frisco. Fans will get two opportunities to watch the team practice at The Star this week, while players prepare for the final game of the NFL Preseason.

As the team has done all season, it will sit starters for the preseason finale, and several other players who will have key roles during the upcoming season. But that won't stop the starters from getting hyped for Friday's Preseason Week 3 showdown against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.

There is extra emotion entering the preseason finale after the two teams battled in a joint practice last week that was filled with fights. We'll have to see if that energy carries into Friday night.

One of the players who will not see the field but is excited to see the action play out is Rashan Gary, who the team acquired from the Green Bay Packers at the start of the new league year.

Rashan Gary Is Ready To Feast

We Starvin

We Gon EAT



Shadows #HUNTSZN pic.twitter.com/Zzp8vDJMk0 — Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) August 25, 2026

"We starvin. We gon' EAT," Gary wrote on X along with a photo from the joint practice. Playing in the background was the DMX hit song "Stop Being Greedy" to get you extra hyped up.

Gary will be a key member of the revamped Cowboys defense when he finally suits up, but from what we've seen during training camp, he is well on his way to being an impact player, as he should. Gary and Christian Parker have some familiarity with each other from their brief time together in Green Bay, so his veteran presence brings extra value to the young and growing Cowboys defense.

We'll have to wait until Week 1 to see what Gary can bring to the table, but until then, he'll be rooting on his teammates when they face the Saints to close out the preseason. Kick off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited and local channels.

A full look at the remaining Cowboys training camp schedule can be seen below, via DallasCowboys.com.

Dallas Cowboys Remaining Training Camp Schedule

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform at training camp opening ceremonies at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tues. Aug. 25 - Opening Ceremony & Open Practice, Post-Practice Tailgate & Drone Show

• Tostitos Championship Plaza Opens to Fans (5:00 p.m. ET)

• Doors to Ford Center Open (5:30 p.m. ET) VISA Fast Pass *Gain entry to Training Camp up to 15 minutes early by presenting your Visa credit card

• Opening Ceremony (5:30 p.m.)

• First Frisco Open Practice (7:00 p.m. ET)

• Post-Practice Tailgate & Drone Show (9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET)

Wed. Aug. 26 - Cowboys Night & Open Practice

• Tostitos Championship Plaza Opens to Fans (5:00 p.m. ET)

• Doors to Ford Center Open (5:30 p.m. ET) VISA Fast Pass *Gain entry to Training Camp up to 15 minutes early by presenting your Visa credit card

• Second Frisco Open Practice & Live Broadcast on TXA 21 (7:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET)

Friday, August 28 – PRESEASON GAME 3 vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: AT&T Stadium @ 8:00 pm ET

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