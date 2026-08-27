Jaishawn Barham, Shavon Revel Get First-Team Reps in Final Training Camp Practice

The Dallas Cowboys wrap up training camp on Wednesday night, with the final open practice at The Star ahead of Friday night's NFL preseason final against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas help at padded practice at the star, and there was an exciting development when the team began going through team drills.

When the first-team defense marched onto the field, training camp standouts Jaishawn Barham and Shavon Revel Jr. were with the starters. Both men have flashed signs of brilliance throughout training camp and the preseason, with the rookie linebacker and second-year cornerback emerging as fan favorites.

Now that they are working with the first-team unit in the final practice of camp, it bodes well for both of their roles as we prepare for the regular season.

Jaishawn Barham & Shavon Revel Jr. Poised To Be Difference Makers

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham, who is affectionately known as "Bam Bam" and/or "Barhammer" by Cowboys Nation, has quickly been embraced by the fanbase because of his no-nonsense attitude and his aggressive, physical approach.

Revel, meanwhile, finally had a healthy offseason and is reminding everyone of why he was considered a first-round talent before he suffered a season-ending ACL tear during his final year at ECU. In the team's dominant Week 2 win, Revel flashed his ball skills with an interception.

First play of Cowboys team drills has Jaishawn Barham and Shavon Revel Jr. in the starting lineup for the defense. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 26, 2026

Both players will be key to helping the Cowboys' defensive turnaround under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, so it's great to see that they have been living up to their potential early.

More importantly, the two men have been consistent throughout camp, which is a valuable trait that head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks for. Let's hope that momentum can continue into the regular season, which will kick off on Sunday, September 13, in primetime against the division rival New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Schedule

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

* Home games in bold

Week 1 | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 2 | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3 | Baltimore Ravens | 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil

Week 4 | at Houston Texans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football

Week 6 | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football

Week 8 | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11 | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day

Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football

Week 14 | BYE WEEK

Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD

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