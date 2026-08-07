Injuries are unfortunately always a part of training camp for every NFL team. For the Dallas Cowboys, injuries became a reality on Thursday when two defensive players were sent to the medical tent for evaluation.

First, it was nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia, but he was back on the field quickly. Just minutes later, Dallas lost linebacker Jaishawn Barham who wound up heading to the locker room after stopping at the medical tent. As Barham made his way off the field, he told reporters he would be fine.

On Friday, we received confirmation that Barham's injury is minor. Patrik Walker of the team's official website was asked for an update and said Barham is dealing with a minor groin injury. Walker said Barham isn't expected to miss significant time, but added that the Cowboys would be cautious with him. Dallas doesn't practice on Friday, but will be back on the field on Saturday.

Jaishawn Barham could be the X-factor on defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham greets fans at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, inside linebacker has been pointed to as one of the biggest weaknesses remaining on the Cowboys defense. They made several changes, especially in the secondary where they added safeties Caleb Downs and Jalen Thompson as well as cornerback Cobie Durant, but enter 2026 without much depth at inside linebacker.

The Cowboys are expected to start DeMarvion Overshown and added Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Initially, it seemed as though Winters would be the starter opposite Overshown, but Barham has made a case for himself during camp.

He played off-ball linebacker and EDGE at Michigan, but defensive coordinator Christian Parker felt he would be best utilized as an ILB. Barham took the position easily and made several great plays during camp. One that stood out was when he faked, as though he was going to blitz, but then dropped in coverage and broke up a pass from Dak Prescott.

Shemar James can take advantage

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winters will be the one to move into the starting lineup if Barham misses any time, but the real player who could benefit from the extra snaps is second-year linebacker Shemar James. During his rookie season, James had 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks but had some slip-ups in coverage.

He still played far better than most fifth-round picks and has looked vastly improved during camp. Dallas has been urged to add help at the position, but if James proves he's worthy, he might be able to convince the team to roll with their current group.

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