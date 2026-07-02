The Dallas Cowboys went into the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks and an opportunity to make a splash. After some wheeling and dealing to maneuver their way through the draft order, including one trade up and one trade back, the Cowboys came away with an impressive rookie haul.

With the team's first pick, Dallas traded up to land Ohio State All-American safety Caleb Downs, who many believed was the best overall player in this year's class. However, because of positional value, Downs slid out of the top 10.

That gave the Cowboys the perfect opportunity to land a dynamic playmaker in the secondary, who fits perfectly into what new defensive coordinator Christian Parker wants to build in Dallas.

Since entering the building, Downs has impressed the Cowboys veterans with his poise and immediate leadership ability, and that continued through rookie minicamp and the first two phases of the offseason program.

Now, as we prepare for training camp in less than one month, all eyes will be on Downs and how he sets himself up to make an impact during his first year in the league.

Caleb Downs For Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected 2026 Stat Line: 93 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently projected stat lines for some of the most popular rookies entering the 2026 season, with Downs and the Cowboys' second first-round pick, Malachi Lawrence, among those to land on the list.

For Downs, his projected stat line would set him up for a potential run at the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Not only does Downs have the talent to make an immediate impact in Dallas, but under the tutelage of Parker, who has helped several defensive backs earn All-Pro honors, and pure necessity for the Cowboys' defense, Downs will be seeing countless snaps.

"Barring a shocking training camp collapse, Downs will immediately slot in as one of Dallas' starting safeties to open his career, " Kay wrote. "Expect Downs to rarely come off the field in 2026, using his unique combination of speed, athleticism, instincts, and coverage skills to impact nearly every play.

"He's a bona fide Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate who should secure his fair share of tackles and turnovers while transforming the Cowboys into one of the NFL's better defenses."

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the prediction comes to fruition, the Cowboys are set up well for the future. The Cowboys couldn't have asked for a better player to land as the team begins its defensive turnaround, and Downs couldn't have landed in a spot with a better mentor.

It's going to be exciting to see how Downs continues to develop throughout training camp and the preseason, as we ramp up preparations for his rookie campaign.

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