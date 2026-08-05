Jaishawn Barham Given Golden Opportunity With DeMarvion Overshown Limited at Cowboys Camp

The Dallas Cowboys had multiple new additions to the training camp injury report on Tuesday afternoon and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was one of them due to soreness in his legs.

Thankfully, there is no real concern about Overshown's issue, and as ESPN's Todd Archer noted, the soreness doesn't have anything to do with his surgically-repaired knee.

What's notable here is that Overshown being limited opened the door for more first-team reps for rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham, Archer said.

"With linebacker DeMarvion Overshown battling a sore leg (a source said it was nothing to do with his surgically repaired knee), rookie Jaishawn Barham worked with the first-team defense next to Dee Winters," Archer reported.

Jaishawn Barham working against Tyler Smith pic.twitter.com/XUoDzFKFBD — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 4, 2026

Barham has been sensational through the first week-plus of camp. He has routinely made standout plays and his elite athleticism is showing up in the pass-rush, in coverage and against the run.

There is no doubt Barham has built a ton of momentum ahead of his first season, and an opportunity at increased first-team reps could propel him to a bigger role than was expected.

A golden opportunity

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Overshown is a locked-in starter, we would not say the same about Dee Winters, who is currently slated but not guaranteed to be the other starter at inside linebacker.

Winters is a solid player, but the book is already written on him and it says he's an average starter, at best. Meanwhile, Barham has a ton of upside, as he has shown at training camp.

While Barham has already gotten some first-team work in a rotation with Winters, who has seen more first-team reps over the rookie in practice, and in sub packages, he now has an opportunity for even more if Overshown is sidelined for any length of time.

Jaishawn Barham is having a strong start to camp pic.twitter.com/Cpz4xH08O3 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 1, 2026

At the very least, he got an extended look on Tuesday and every bit of extra first-team reps helps.

With more first-team work, Barham has an opportunity to show the Cowboys he can be the other starter next to Overshown, which would be an ideal scenario because of what the Cowboys have invested in him.

There is still a long way to go and Barham still has to show he can get it done in live-game action, but his quick rise and more first-team work gives him a better chance to pull off an upset over Winters.

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