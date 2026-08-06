Jaishawn Barham Injury Concern Casts Dark Cloud On Stellar Cowboys Camp

Rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham has been the biggest surprise for the Dallas Cowboys throughout the start of training camp.

The Michigan product has been working with the first team at the inside linebacker position, and it looked like anything but a rookie. He's quickly earning the trust of a defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and has been making plays both against the run as well as in coverage.

Barham is quickly proving to be one of the biggest steals in the draft this year, and is in line for a huge role as a rookie. On Thursday, however, Barham is giving his team a scare. During practice, Barham appeared to suffer an injury and was checked on by trainers. He ended up walking on his own power to the medical tent for further evaluation.

Jaishawn Barham is being looked at in the #Cowboys medical tent — no limp.



not sure what happened, but stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/KFKiGU0FI5 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 6, 2026

Not long after it was reported, he was being checked in the tent, Barham began to make his way to the locker room. Jon Machota believes Barham said he was "good," but there is no word from the team yet.

Dee Winters is the next man up

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Barham does miss time, Dee Winters will be asked to step up next to DeMarvion Overshown. It's ironic to think that Winters would be in the position of filling in for a difference-maker considering he was their top offseason addition at linebacker.

Winters had a breakout season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, but was not slated to start this year. Dallas took advantage by sending a Day 3 pick to the 49ers and exchange for Winters. The Texas-native was expected to be the starter, but that was before Barham's ascension in camp.

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