Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hoping To Break Shocking Cardinals Curse in Week 7

Despite how sloppy things have been this season, the Dallas Cowboys still have a solid chance at winning the NFC East and hosting a playoff game.

The team took a positive step in that direction on Monday. After picking up a much-needed win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, the Cowboys now turn their attention to the Arizona Cardinals.

That sentence alone should make Cowboys fans shiver.

Dallas has lost four straight games to Arizona dating back to 2020, three of which have come at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been apart of all four matchups. He has yet to beat the Cardinals in his NFL career and knows exactly what's gone wrong for Dallas.

CeeDee Lamb on Past Results vs. Cardinals: "It's Crazy"

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs against Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) and safety Budda Baker (3) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb met with reporters on Thursday and admitted that Arizona has come out with better energy and that the Cowboys have been "very relaxed."

"Yeah, it's just crazy," Lamb said, per the team website."[We were] being very, very relaxed, and they punched us in the mouth every single time. They've always had more energy. They were more excited, regardless of if it was a 12 o'clock, Sunday night or Monday night.

“I've never beat the Cardinals since I've been in the league, so that's kind of fair to say,” Lamb said. “I wouldn't say heightened focus, but it's definitely another take.”

In the NFL, it's never smart to take any opponent lightly, and Dallas has learned the hard way. Hopefully the Cowboys have learned their lesson, and similar results won't repeat themselves on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They've always had more energy,” Lamb said, per ESPN's Todd Archer.“Just coming out in the game, they're more excited regardless of if it was at 12 o'clock, Sunday night, Monday night. We played them in primetime, they beat us there. So just coming in, treating them as if they are a Super Bowl contending team, which they may be, you know what I'm saying? So hats off to them in their prep and we just got to go match them, if not overpower them.”

Lamb is currently second in the NFL in receiving yards (651) and will look to use hot start to the season as the spark that Dallas needs in order to end its dreadful curse against the Cardinals.

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