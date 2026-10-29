Everything Dallas Cowboys Have to Fear About Arizona Cardinals in Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys will look to put together a winning streak in Week 8 when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Cowboys have yet to put together back-to-back wins amid their 3-4 start to the season. Dallas needs to start stringing wins together if it hopes to catch the New York Giants in the NFC East.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are in a downward spiral. Since winning in Week 1, Arizona has lost five of its last six games and is sitting at 2-5 and is looking very much like the bottom-feeder everyone expected it to be.

But that doesn't meant this is a gimme game for the Cowboys. There is simply no such thing for this struggling group.

Now, a look at four things the Cowboys have to fear ahead of their matchup with Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona's passing attack

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) with quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals aren't particularly good at throwing the football. In fact, Arizona ranks in the bottom half of the league (19th) in passing yards per game.

However, we know this Cowboys pass defense is nothing to write home about and can be torched by competent quarterbacks. The Cowboys didn't have to face one last week, which amounted to a break, but that won't be the case this week.

Nobody will mistake Jacoby Brissett for a top-flight signal-caller, but he is competent and can put up yardage. He also has an elite tight end in Trey McBride and a solid receiver in Michael Wilson who can give opposing cornerbacks fits.

Cardinals' kickoff return game

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay (81 runs with the ball after catching the punt return during the first quarter against the New York Giants on Oct. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the way Dallas' defense has played, the unit needs every blade of grass behind it to help stop opponents from putting points on the board.

That means there can be no lapses in kickoff return coverage, and that will be especially true this week with Arizona, a team that is averaging 27.1 yards per return, the ninth-most in the NFL.

The Cardinals recently lost one of their kick returners, Jalen Brooks, to injury, but they still have Devin Duvernay, who is averaging 28.1 yards per return, which ranks 12th.

Duvernay also handles punt returns, but he hasn't had as much success in that area. Even still, he's capable of breaking one.

Cardinals' pass-rush

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have a few solid pass-rushers in Josh Sweat and Darius Robinson. Now, they only have two sacks apiece, but neither should be taken lightly.

Sweat has twice posted double-digit sacks in the past four years and notched two against Dallas in the 2025 meeting between these teams. Robinson has already surpassed his career-high sack total, which shows he's progressing in his development.

Another concern in the pass-rush is safety Budda Baker, who has proven to be quite the effective blitzer, which is a concern since the Cowboys have had issues handling the blitz in 2026. Baker actually leads the Cardinals with 3.5 sacks this season.

Trap game

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are riding high after a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, and now they draw a matchup at home against a flailing Cardinals team that has lost five of six.

We've seen the Cowboys walk into games they're expected to win and walk out with a loss, like we saw in Week 1 against the New York Giants and in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We also know the Cardinals are capable of knocking off a superior team, which they did in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Believe it or not, the Cardinals have actually owned the Cowboys dating back to 2008, with Arizona winning eight of those nine matchups, including the 2025 contest.

This is the very definition of a trap game for Dallas and it's one they simply cannot afford to fall victim to.

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