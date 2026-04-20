Cowboys Could Benefit From Colts' Kenny Moore Trade Uncertainty

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted he made a mistake when he undervalued the free agency position a year ago. He seems unlikely to make that mistake again.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker also understands how important covering in the slot is, saying a good defense must have someone to play in this key role. Those comments from Jones and Parker are why Dallas emerged as a landing spot for veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II, who requested a trade earlier this offseason.

As offseason programs begin, it’s become clear that the Indianapolis Colts might not have a trade partner and general manager Chris Ballard all but confirmed Moore still isn’t coming back.

Moore wasn’t present for the start of voluntary workouts and Ballard was asked about his status. He had nothing but praise for Moore, but said they will honor his wishes.

“Think very highly of Kenny, not only me personally but organizationally, and I know the city feels the same way,” Ballard said, via Josh Bode of WISHTV.com.

“At the end of the day, talking to him, he just felt like it was time for a change. Because of our respect level for Kenny, we said OK. Not always easy, especially when you get a pillar that’s been a pillar, not only on our team but in the community.”

Kenny Moore could be stopgap solution post-draft

Indianapolis Colts CB Kenny Moore II after making an interception at the end of the game against the Tennessee Titans | Christine Tannous/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Dallas already added two players who can play in the slot by signing safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke. That said, they’re not exactly deep at safety, so it would behoove them to keep those two playing that position.

That’s why it feels highly likely that the Cowboys will select a nickel in the upcoming NFL draft. However, they’re not going to reach if the value isn’t there.

In such a scenario where they go through the draft and don’t land a nickel, Moore could be a viable option as a post-draft addition, which is something we’ve mentioned recently as well.

Cowboys have had mixed results with recent post-draft additions

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott celebrates his first down run against the Cleveland Browns. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Dallas has proven in the past it won’t reach even when there’s a dire need. Instead, they will look for veteran help afterward, although the results have been mixed the past two years.

In 2024, they brought Ezekiel Elliott back after failing to land a running back in the draft. Elliott had a great first week, then struggled the rest of the season, eventually being released. Zeke finished his final season in the league with 226 yards and an average per carry of 3.1 yards.

This past season produced far better results. After not drafting a wide receiver, Dallas traded for George Pickens who had a career-year. Pickens finished with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

Moore would be unlikely to have the impact Pickens did, but he wouldn’t struggle the way Elliott did either. Instead, he could be the perfect one-year option to help the defense improve in 2026.

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