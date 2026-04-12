Cowboys Considered Landing Spot for Pro Bowler Who Would Fix CB Problem

The cornerback position is one of many defensive spots the Dallas Cowboys still have to be concerned about.

That's because the team has question marks in both DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel on the outside, and the team doesn't have a locked-in solution in the slot, either.

It was believed Bland might be the guy, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer threw a curveball when he said Dallas wants Bland on the boundary instead.

"At the end of the day, we'd love to have a guy that allows us to keep DaRon on the outside," Schottenheimer said to reporters.

Cowboys named landing spot for Kenny Moore

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for the Cowboys, there is a legitimate option out there for the team to explore and it's Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore, who is reportedly on the trade block.

With Moore available, CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani named the Cowboys as a possible landing spot for the veteran corner.

"This Dallas defense ranked dead last in pass defense last year with 251.5 passing yards surrendered per game, so Moore would be a welcomed addition to a young room that's looking to get back on track for," Dajani said.

Why Kenny Moore is available for trade

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Moore is available for trade after he and the Colts mutually agreed to part ways with the cornerback in the final year of his contract.

"It's all good. It's all love," Moore told ESPN's Stephen Holder in the wake of the trade news breaking.

Indianapolis' motivation to move Moore is at least in part due to financial reasons. Moore is owed $10 million between base salary and roster bonuses and Indy would save $7 million by dealing him.

But that kind of money also complicates things because teams aren't likely to be keen on picking up much of that money, so Indianapolis will likely have to eat some of it.

Cowboys should trade for Moore

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

This is a deal the Cowboys should make, as Moore can shore up the slot cornerback spot for Dallas.

The Cowboys sported the worst pass defense in the NFL in 2025, and poor play out of the slot no doubt contributed to that. Dallas was also tied for the second-fewest interceptions and notched the third-fewest takeaways overall.

Jerry Jones has regretted not re-signing Jourdan Lewis, but trading for Moore is an opportunity to make up for that.

A former Pro Bowler, Moore has put together back-to-back good seasons for the Colts. He has given up completion rates of 63.5% and 62% over the last two seasons, as well as passer ratings of 83.6 and 87.8 in coverage. Moore has also shown he has a nose for the football with five seasons of three or more interceptions.

Having Moore taking the slot means the Cowboys wouldn't have to rely on guys like PJ Locke, Jalen Thompson and/or Cobie Durant, which will lengthen the safety and cornerback rooms.

What a Moore trade could look like

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Seeing as how Moore is in the final year of his expensive contract, he won't cost a lot in a trade, and that's especially true with Indy looking to avoid the alternative, which is an outright release.

The Cowboys might be able to get him for a Day 3 pick. If Dallas wants the Colts to pick up some of that aforementioned money, Moore would be a bit more expensive, but not by much.

Ideally, the Colts just release Moore and the Cowboys get him that way, but such a scenario invites even more teams into the mix and that would might make it harder for Dallas to get him.

Wtih a clear sense of urgency coming from Jones this offseason, he should get aggressive and pull the trigger on a trade for the veteran cornerback.