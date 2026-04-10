Kenny Moore Emerges as Post-Draft Solution For Cowboys' Nickel Dilemma

It's easier to point out positions where the Dallas Cowboys were strong on defense than to list out all the ways they struggled. That said, one of their biggest concerns was at nickel.

Dallas tried to use DaRon Bland in that role, but that made them even more susceptible on the boundary. They also turned to Reddy Steward, and while he showed potential, it was still a constant struggle.

This offseason, the Cowboys have been focused on fixing their defense and while they added safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant, they have yet to add someone who specializes as a full-time slot corner. They're expected to address this in the NFL draft, but if they don't find the right fit, an option just became available.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Moore III have agreed to part ways. The Colts will attempt to find a trade partner, but he could be released as he enters the final year of his deal. Cowboys reporter Nick Harris shared his thoughts on Moore, saying he would be an option post-draft.

Jerry Jones admitted the team needs to prioritize the nickel

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Moore should be on the team's radar, and they've made it clear they intend to address the position. In a rare moment of self-awareness, Jerry Jones admitted this offseason that they undervalued the nickel position when they let Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency.

Lewis went on to play well for the Jacksonville Jaguars, which only rubbed salt in the wound for Dallas. If anything positive can come from Lewis' departure, it would be Jones finally understanding that he can't always find success with bargain players.

Moore certainly wouldn't fall under the bargain category, with his salary for the 2026 season being $13.11 million according to Spotrac. He also wouldn't be a long-term solution, since he will turn 31 years old in August.

Even at that age, Moore can be a short-term answer. He was still effective in 2026, earning a PFF grade of 66.7, which would have made him the highest-rated corner on Dallas.

Cowboys had success last time they traded for a Colts DB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dallas and Indianapolis are no strangers when it comes to trading cornerbacks. In 2023, the Colts sent Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Gilmore only played one season in Dallas, but he filled in for an injured Trevon Diggs and provided them with consistent coverage. The Cowboys would be thrilled to have similar success with Moore.