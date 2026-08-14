Dallas Cowboys Culture Is Giving Quinnen Williams Alabama Flashbacks

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is beginning a massive new chapter in his life after signing a three-year, $105.9 million contract extension with the franchise.

But as he works through training camp ahead of his first full season in Dallas, Williams is being reminded of a previous time in his career.

A former star for Alabama under legendary head coach Nick Saban, Williams knows an elite defense and culture when he sees it. He compared the way the Cowboys have dedicated themselves to winning to what the Crimson Tide did during his three years with the program, which was highlighted by winning a College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2017 season.

And in the process, Williams is unintentionally giving an honest reflection of his time with the New York Jets.

Quinnen Williams Loves The Shift in Cowboys' Culture

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams and his teammates have been working under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker this offseason in order to get the defense turned around after a dreadful 2025 season.

According to Williams, the approach is night and day from last year, and it reminds him of what the culture was like at Alabama.

“Everybody has the same mindset when it comes down to getting better and winning and doing everything we can possibly do to win. Honestly, the last time I kinda had that feeling was at Bama," Williams said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Fans will certainly notice that Williams didn't mention his time in New York, instead passing that over to reflect on his Alabama career. This isn't too surprising, as the Jets have missed the playoffs for 15 straight seasons while routinely being one of the more depressing franchises in the NFL.

If the 2026 Cowboys are giving Williams even a slight reminder of what life was like at Alabama, then that's good news for what could lie ahead for Dallas this fall.

Quinnen Williams' Alabama Career

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (92) reacts after a sack against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams appeared in two National Championship games with Alabama. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia in 2017 before losing in the title game to Clemson the following year.

Williams played in 29 games while posting 91 total tackles (56 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and one pass breakup. In 2018, he was named a unanimous All-American selection and won the Outland Trophy, which is annually awarded to the best interior lineman in college football, offense or defense.

His impressive college career led to him being the No. 3 overall pick by the Jets in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Fast forward to now, and Williams is looking to be a catalyst for getting the Cowboys back into championship contention.

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