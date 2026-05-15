Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown Puts NFL on Notice With Bold 2026 Claim

DeMarvion Overshown has played just 19 games in three seasons. Knee injuries have kept the Dallas Cowboys linebacker off the field for far too much time, but he believes that's about to change.

Overshown spoke to reporters during the team's voluntary workouts and said he's completely healthy, calling it a blessing. He then issued a statement that the rest of the league should pay attention to, claiming we haven't seen him at his best yet.

“I feel like everybody knows when I’m healthy, I’m one of the best linebackers in the league. That’s not to toot my own horn, but the film and the stats speaks for itself when I’m on the field. Being healthy is the number one way to stay on the field and be able to do what I do," Overshown said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“The fact that I get to go through this whole offseason as a healthy man, and coming into training camp healthy, I feel like people ain’t seen my best yet. So, I know it’s going to be one of my best years.”

DeMarvion Overshown injury history

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is helped off the field after an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Injuries have unfortunately been the theme for Overshown during the first few years of his career. A third-round pick out of Texas, Overshown missed his entire rookie season in 2023 after tearing his ACL in the preseason.

Overshown spent the year rehabbing and was able to suit up by Week 1 of the 2024 season. In his debut against the Cleveland Browns, Overshown went off with 11 tackles and a sack. He continued his breakout campaign by recording 90 tackles, five sacks, and an interception in 13 games.

He again ended the year on the IR when he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals. That injury took longer to rehab, as Overshown didn't return until Week 11. He played in six games, recording 28 tackles but missed the final two games due to a concussion.

A healthy Overshown could be a difference-maker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown celebrates his interception touchdown return during the second quarter. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

It was evident during the 2024 season that Overshown is a player who can change the game in an instant. His instincts and nose for the ball would have made a difference in 2025 had he been at full strength.

Should that be the case for the entire 2026 season, it could be the spark that defensive coordinator Christian Parker needs to turn things around quickly.

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