DeMarvion Overshown injury update gives grim picture for Cowboys star's final 2 games

The Dallas Cowboys have dealt with their fair share of injuries throughout the last few years. That's just the nature and unfortunate consequences of football, it's a physical sport that's often compared to a car crash.

Those hits can add up, and for whatever reason, it's normally the key players or promising young pieces who wind up suffering injuries in Dallas. Just look at the cornerback room and what Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland have gone through lately.

MORE: Cowboys-Commanders initial Week 17 injury report is bad news for star LB

Second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is another member of the roster who has missed his fair share of time since being selected No. 90 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Overshown is dealing with another injury coming out of the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that might hold him out on Christmas.

Concussion Will Make It Tough For DeMarvion Overshown To Play Against Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is brought down by Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Overshown suffered a concussion over the weekend. The quick turnaround with only four days between the games against Los Angeles and Washington will make it tough for the star linebacker to take the field on Thursday.

He was a non-participant in practice on Monday.

MORE: Dak Prescott praises Jerry Jones' enthusiasm, desire to improve Cowboys

"Tough week. Short week," Schottenheimer said on Monday. "Tough week, so I think we're holding our breath if we think he'll be able to play. We'll see, but tough with a short week."

The third-year pro has dealt with plenty of injuries in his career, suffering a torn ACL in the preseason in 2023 that ended his rookie campaign before it even got started. He returned to the field the following season but went down with a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL that kept him out for the last few games of 2024 and the first ten games of 2025.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overshown has totaled 28 tackles and one tackle for loss in six appearances this season.

Dallas is the first NFL team to ever play on Thursday four times in a single regular season. It might be good for fans to have a day they can count on to watch football outside of Sunday and Monday.

But it comes at the detriment of the players who are on a short week.

MORE: New Cowboys mock draft adds 2 stud defenders after Week 16 disaster

"Well, I mean, the fact that we're the first team to ever play four is certainly unique. It's never happened before, so that's interesting," Schottenheimer said.

"We know how to process it, we know the right way to game plan, and kind of how to do that. We know how to practice and be smart with their bodies," Schottenheimer continued. "I mean, these guys are not ready to run. They're hurting right now. I watched the film three or four times, and we played physical yesterday, we did. We didn't play great in a lot of areas, but we did play physical, so our guys are sore and they're banged up, but we'll get them back."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will face off on Thursday, December 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

3 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 16 loss to Chargers

3 frustrating takeaways from Cowboys' loss to Chargers in Week 16

Updated 2026 NFL draft order following Cowboys' brutal loss to Chargers

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs finally reveals story behind mystery concussion

Depressing stat highlights harsh reality of Cowboys' defense