Cowboys & Jets Are Perfect Match For Trade Entering Cutdown Day

The New York Jets have a clear need on the offensive side of the ball and the Dallas Cowboys might be able to help them out with it.

The Jets' need comes at quarterback, where they are slated to rely on Cade Klubnik as their backup behind Geno Smith.

The problem with that setup is Klubnik has no NFL experience and doesn't offer much hope when it comes to keeping the team afloat if Smith gets hurt.

As a result, ESPN's Rich Cimini believes it's possible the Jets could explore adding another option at some point, whether that's before or after the cutdown deadline.

Who Cowboys could trade to Jets

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell (16) reacts after the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys find themselves with a difficult decision to make with Sam Howell and Joe Milton, both of whom have been competing for the QB2 job behind Dak Prescott.

Howell was the better signal-caller during training camp and in the final preseason game, but Milton showed big improvement over the first two preseason games and outplayed Howell in those contests before struggling in preseason Week 3.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer labeled the competition as "neck and neck," which gave zero insight into who the team believes has secured the job.

"It's neck and neck and love both of those guys," Schotty said of Howell and Milton.

The belief has been that the Cowboys would cut the loser of the battle, but owner Jerry Jones would not rule out keeping both.

“That's one that we may just split the difference and have two backup quarterbacks here," Jones said.

For a win-now team like the Cowboys, giving Howell the job makes more sense given his experience. Milton offers more upside and that could be more intriguing for Dallas with Prescott getting up there in age.

While it would be a nice story to see both make the roster, if the Cowboys get a good offer for either one, they should take it and use that roster spot on another position.

Who makes more sense for Jets?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We could see the Jets having interest in either one, but for a team that is rebuilding like New York, Milton makes more sense.

After all, the Jets are a team in transition and they don't have a franchise quarterback on the roster. Smith is a placeholder and Klubnik is a total wild card.

Milton checks a few boxes in that he can provide a solid backup to Smith and there is still promise he could turn out to be a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL.

Howell is actually younger, but the book is already written on him after 18 starts in the NFL, and that book says he's nothing more than a backup. There's at least a chance for Milton.

What is Milton and Howell's trade value?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Milton's value in a trade, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is hearing he could fetch as high as a fourth-round pick from a desperate team, or at least a fifth-rounder.

We wouldn't say the Jets are exactly desperate considering it's just a backup quarterback they need and the team isn't going to be competing in 2026, so New York probably won't be willing to offer more than a fifth-rounder.

Harris hears that Howell would likely cost a late-round pick swap. He compared a potential return to the Cowboys' 2015 trade that sent a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for Matt Cassel and a seventh-round pick.

If the Cowboys can get that much for either one, they should pull the trigger on the trade, especially after they subtracted a draft pick in the Broderick Jones deal and don't have a fifth-round pick in 2027.

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