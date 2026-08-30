Predictions For Cowboys' Most Difficult 53-Man Roster Decisions Before Cutdown Deadline

The time is almost here for the Dallas Cowboys to finalize their initial 53-man roster.

The deadline for the Cowboys to trim their roster down falls on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. ET. After that, Dallas will be scour the waiver wire, free agency and the trade market to see if they can add anyone else who can help them moving forward.

“These could be some critical days here as we look at our roster, look at all the other rosters," owner Jerry Jones said. "Right now, everybody around the league, the other 31 teams are seeing if they can improve it.

"We’ll be looking at that very, very aggressively. We’ve got time to improve for opening day.”

Here's a look at four different positions that present challenging decisions for the Cowboys, along with a prediction for each.

Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell (16) celebrates after running for a two-point conversion against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Sam Howell and Joe Milton make the cut, Howell wins QB2.

Owner Jerry Jones revealed that the team could keep both signal-callers after a hotly-contested battle this offseason.

“That's one that we may just split the difference and have two backup quarterbacks here," Jones said, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the competition between the two is "neck and neck," and it's not hard to see why.

Howell was better overall at practice in camp and was superior in the preseason finale on Friday night, and Milton was better in the first two preseason games.

But Howell's experience wins out here and he will be named the No. 2 quarterback, with Milton hanging on as the No. 3.

Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) catches a pass before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Jonathan Mingo, Camden Brown both make the cut.

We pretty much got confirmation last night that Mingo was in after he didn't dress for the contest against New Orleans. However, the rookie did and that left Brown's status up in the air.

But the fact of the matter is that Brown has been electric during both training camp and the preseason and he has earned a spot on Dallas roster.

Out of fear he'll get claimed, which we believe he will, the Cowboys hold on to Brown as their sixth wide receiver in what is one of the bigger 53-man roster upsets in Dallas.

Outside Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sam Williams (54) looks on during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Sam Williams and James Houston make the cut.

The Cowboys decide to go heavy at edge rusher and keep six, with Williams and Houston joining Rashan Gary, Von Miller, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence.

It makes sense in this instance, as Lawrence can hardly be relied upon after a shaky first offseason, which was to be expected because it was always assumed he'd need time to develop.

It's also logical to keep six because Miller is 37 years old and if he breaks down, that will leave Dallas in a precarious spot, especially when you consider Ezeiruaku isn't proven.

Tyrus Wheat made a valiant effort to pull off an upset, but he fell just short. Dallas will probably keep him on the practice squad should he clear waivers.

Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during warmups before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Markquese Bell beats out Julius Wood and Alijah Clark.

Wood and Clark gave Bell a run for his money, but based on what Schottenheimer said about Bell's special teams ability, we just cannot see him getting axed.

Markquese Bell is one of our most trusted leaders on the special teams. He's a really good football player. He's a good defensive player. I think he's a great special teams player," Schotty said.

Wood and Clark will both be candidates for the practice squad.

RELATED: Final 53-man roster prediction for Cowboys

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