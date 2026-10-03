Dallas Cowboys Should Have Eyes on Rumored Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Candidate

The Dallas Cowboys' pass-rush has been an utter disaster over the first three weeks of the season, and that should have the Cowboys searching for more help at the position.

The Cowboys have posted 43 pressures thus far, but they have only turned two of those into sacks. Making matters worse, the only edge rusher with a sack is Donovan Ezeiruaku with 0.5.

The Athletic's Jonathan Jones recently put together a list of trade candidates based on what he's hearing from executives around the NFL.

Among them was Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith.

"After shaking down sources this week, I’m keeping an eye on a number of players," Jones wrote before listing Highsmith as one of six players he's watching moving forward.

Why Steelers could trade Highsmith

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) takes the field to play the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't see the Steelers trading Highsmith right now, but if the Steelers are in a precarious spot at the trade deadline, which is possible considering how uneven the Steelers have looked through four games.

That's because Highsmith will be in the final year of his contract in 2027. Sure, the Steelers could opt to unload him then, but trading Highsmith now will allow Pittsburgh to get more value because he can contribute to a team for more than one season, assuming the acquiring team doesn't extend him.

There stands a chance the Steelers could extend Highsmith, but with the money Pittsburgh is paying both T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig, who was extended this offseason, that isn't likely.

Another trade with the Steelers?!

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I mean, why not?

The Steelers and Cowboys have pulled off three significant trades in recent years, with George Pickens, Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr. being the centerpiece of each.

These two teams clearly like doing business with one another and the Cowboys could certainly use a proven edge rusher like Highsmith given their putrid situation currently.

Highsmith already has three sacks this season, which is more than the Cowboys have as a team. Highsmith is also coming off a 9.5-sack season that is made more impressive by the fact that he missed four games due to injury.

Highsmith would instantly be the best edge rusher on Dallas' roster upon his arrival.

When it comes to compensation, we could see Highsmith fetching at least one third-round pick after Jonathan Greenard returned two for the Minnesota Vikings in the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, and that was with Greenard needing a new deal.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith arrives for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are extremely low on future draft picks, with Dallas having just four in 2027, none of which come in the third round. However, the Cowboys do have Pittsburgh's fourth, so maybe Dallas can package that with another pick.

There is also the 2028 stable that includes a pick in every round but the second and seventh.

Trading more draft capital might not seem feasible, but owner Jerry Jones has said he's open to doing more to improve the defense, even after the Porter trade.

If things keep up the way they have with the Cowboys' pass-rush come the trade deadline, we could see Dallas pulling the trigger on a trade for Highsmith or any other impact edge rusher available.

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