Updated List of Cowboys' Future Draft Picks After Joey Porter Jr. Trade

The Dallas Cowboys made late-night NFL headlines on Wednesday evening, striking a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

The deal now gives Dallas a new No. 1 cornerback for at least the rest of this 2026 campaign while allowing Porter Jr. to potentially earn himself a new contract after the season.

In return for Porter Jr., the Steelers are acquiring the Cowboys' 2027 sixth-round pick and 2028 second-round pick.

With the trade causing some notable changes to the Cowboys' list of future draft picks, it's worth taking a look at where things stand for Dallas

Cowboys Future Draft Picks

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is a look at Dallas' draft picks in 2027 and 2028. Of course, this is all subject to change if future trades take place for the Cowboys between now and next April.

2027 NFL Draft

- Round 1 (own or Green Bay)



- Round 2



- Round 4 (via Pittsburgh)



- Round 7 (via Houston)

The higher of Dallas' first-round picks in 2027 will head to the New York Jets as part of the Quinnen Williams deal. It remains to be seen how that will play out. Fans will need to wait until records are finalized at the end of this season to receive an answer.

2028 NFL Draft

- Round 1



- Round 3



- Round 4



- Round 5



- Round 6

Cowboys Could Get Compensatory Pick if They Don't Re-Sign Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys traded for Porter Jr. with the expecation that they won't sign him to the new deal he had been seeking in Pittsburgh. He will have to earn it in Dallas as the team's new No. 1 cornerback.

Given Porter Jr.'s talent, there's no reason to believe that the Cowboys wouldn't want to bring him back. But in the event that Dallas doesn't re-sign Porter Jr., there's a chance the team could add another draft pick to its list of selections.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys could land a "prime 2028 compensatory pick" if they choose not to sign Porter Jr. to a new contract.

"Could the deal for Joey Porter Jr. be a 13- or 14-game rental with him being a free agent after the year? Potentially, but there's always the possibility of a prime 2028 compensatory pick if they don't re-sign him," Archer wrote on X.

It would certainly be ideal for Porter Jr. to prove himself as a Pro Bowl cornerback with the Cowboys but they could end up getting something even if they decide to move on.

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