Dallas Cowboys Final Depth Chart of 2026 Preseason Raises More RB2 Questions

The Dallas Cowboys are approximately 24 hours away from their 2026 NFL preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on Friday night in primetime.

On Wednesday night, the team wrapped up training camp with its final open practice at The Star, and now it's time for some important decisions this weekend. The team will use Friday night's game to determine who will earn the final spots on the 53-man roster.

This week, the team dropped its third and final unofficial depth chart of the preseason, and there are just as many questions as answers.

From backup running back to wide receiver on offense and outside linebacker to cornerback on defense, some heated battles will play out against the Saints. Will Jaydon Blue hold on to RB2? Will Sam Williams or Marist Liufau earn crack the passing rushing location?

Dallas Cowboys' Final Depth Chart of 2026 Preseason

Dallas Cowboys

What immediately stands out is Malik Davis being listed as RB4, despite a strong preseason performance and rave reviews from the coaching staff. Davis has arguably been the team's most consistent running back. However, Blue's draft status and big-play potential appear to be giving him the lead. consistent

When it comes to wide receiver, it's going to be interesting to see how many players the team keeps at the position. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin are locks, but will the team keep five or six pass catchers? Camden Brown has been a breakout star and Jonathan Mingo has had the best preseason of his career, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling brings a veteran presence.

What we do know is that the team will have some quality options when it comes to adding wide receivers to the practice squad.

On defense, Sam Williams, James Houston, and Marist Liufau are battling it out for the final spots. Liufau has an edge on special teams, while Houston is the best pure pass rusher and Williams offers upside. That will be one of the toughest roster calls this weekend. Could someone end up traded?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sam Williams at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, in the secondary, second-year cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. appears to be pushing for a starting role. After getting first-team reps in the team's final practice, it seems even closer to reality. The decision will come down to Revel and free agent acquisition Cobie Durant.

We are days away from determining the final roster, so get your popcorn ready, because some of the tough cuts are going to leave a lot of fans unhappy.

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