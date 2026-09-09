Cowboys' George Pickens Responds to Greg Newsome's Bold Claim About Giants' CBs Room

Last week, New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome turned some heads with two bold claims he made ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

One claim was the Giants have the best cornerbacks room in the league, which even fans of the team he plays for would probably take issue with.

"I think we got the best cornerback room in the league when you talk about depth and just guys having the ability to play," he said. "I feel like all of us can be out there Week 1 and play at a very elite level."

Newsome went on to praise both George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, but he also expressed confidence for the upcoming matchup against them, which was his second bold claim.

"Definitely great players, but I like our chances," Newsome said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

George Pickens responds

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) catches the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday after practice, one of the players that cornerbacks room will have to contend with in Week 1, Pickens, responded to the first claim.

“That’s definitely how he should feel. Now, how we should feel, I’d definitely say a completely different story. That’s cool that he thinks that," Pickens said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“He should definitely feel like that, but I feel like we’re definitely not thinking the same thing," Pickens added.

Pickens then went on to say he feels the combination of himself and CeeDee Lamb are the best wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) carries the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We definitely feel like we’re the (NFL’s) best (WR tandem)," Pickens stated.

Pickens admitted that he doesn't watch other receiver duos, and while he did praise the Cincinnati Bengals' duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, which is another pairing many believe is the league's best, he explained why he thinks Dallas has the edge.

“Me personally, no. That’s how good I think we are. I don’t even look at or really watch other guys," Pickens said.

“I definitely think me and CeeDee have made a lot more splash plays," he added when asked about Chase and Higgins.

An established elite duo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While just about everyone walking the planet would take issue with Newsome's claim, there aren't many who would argue with Pickens'.

After all, he and Lamb are no doubt at least one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, and you can certainly make the argument they are the best.

Both receivers topped 1,000 yards last season (Pickens had 1,429 and Lamb tallied 1,077 in just 14 games) and both would be the No. 1 option on most offenses around the NFL.

Safe to say, the "best cornerback room in the league" is going to have its hands full with Dallas' star receivers on Sunday.

George Pickens on John Harbaugh and physicality

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks up during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about Giants head coach John Harbaugh, Pickens said he "thinks of physicality," according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

Pickens also went on to note that he has no problem going up against a physical defense.

“I played at Georgia and in the SEC, so I’ve been doing it my whole life," Pickens said.

New York's defense is going to have to be physical with Pickens and Lamb on Sunday night. If not, we may have a repeat of what happened the last time the two wideouts played a full game against New York.

That came in Week 2 of last season and saw Pickens reel in five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown and Lamb finish with nine catches for 112 yards in a 40-37 overtime win for the Cowboys.

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