Dallas Cowboys Set to Offer Serious Challenge to New York Giants CB's Bold Claim

A New York Giants cornerback has made a bold claim that will be seriously tested in the Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

That bold claim comes from Giants cornerback Greg Newsome, who said he believes his team has the best cornerbacks room in the NFL, according to SNY.

That room is made up of Newsome and Paulson Adebo, both of whom are listed as starters on the depth chart, Dru Phillips, the slot cornerback, Deonte Banks, and New York's 2026 second-round draft selection, Colton Hood.

"I think we got the best cornerback room in the league when you talk about depth and just guys having the ability to play," Newsome explained. "I feel like all of us can be out there Week 1 and play at a very elite level."

Newsome then went player by player to explain why he's high on everyone in the room.

New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) participates in a drill during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"(Deonte Banks) has been amazing, just in his press coverage, very strong, very physical, cerebral player. Hood, being a rookie, what I like about him is he takes a lot from the vets. He asks questions, he learns and he's been growing each and every day.

"Then obviously (Paulson Adebo), he gets his hands on a lot of passes. He's been another great vet to have in the room, me and him bouncing ideas off each other and things like that. So, I think everyone has been doing a great job."

While we can see the promise in New York's room, it's a long ways away from being established as even close to elite, let alone the best cornerbacks room in the NFL.

We will certainly find out just how right or wrong Newsome is when New York's cornerbacks square off with Dallas' elite wide receiver duo.

The early test

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll find out a lot about the Giants' cornerbacks room in Week 1, when the group will have to deal with an elite one-two punch at receiver in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

And, lest we forget, Dallas has an ascending No. 3 receiver in Ryan Flournoy, who is primed for a breakout season after reeling in 40 catches for 475 yards and posting two 100-yard games in 2025.

Pickens made the case that he's one of the very best receivers in the NFL last season when he ripped off 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on 93 receptions.

Then you have Lamb, who has already staked his claim as an elite receiver and managed to finish with 1,077 yards and three scores in 2025 despite missing three games and leaving a few others early.

Matchup history

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a pass as New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) defends during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the last full game Pickens and Lamb played against the Giants, which came in Week 2 last season, Pickens reeled in six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown and Lamb finished with nine receptions for 112 yards.

Both Adebo and Phillips were on the field for that game.

Adebo gave up five catches for 54 yards and the score to Pickens, according to Pro Football Focus, and he surrendered two catches for 19 yards to Lamb. Meanwhile, Phillips gave up four catches for 36 yards to Lamb.

Newsome wasn't on the team last season and instead spent the 2025 campaign with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) participates in a drill during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Newsome did have some success against Lamb the last time they faced off in 2024, when Newsome only gave up one catch for three yards on two targets to Lamb.

PFF's data shows Pickens has only been targeted once with Newsome covering him and the pass fell incomplete.

Newsome will be hoping for a repeat of how things went against the Cowboys receivers in the past, while both Adebo and Phillips will be hoping for a better outcome than what they did in 2025.

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