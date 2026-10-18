Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers Announcer Pairing & Referee Assignment For Week 6

We are just hours away from kickoff as the Dallas Cowboys return to the field in the primetime spotlight for a Week 6 showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Dallas is hoping to erase the memory of last week's disappointment at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it won't be easy against a team that has all of the confidence and momentum after steamrolling the division rival Chicago Bears last weekend.

History is also against the Cowboys, with the Packers dominating the series over the past decade. The nightmarish head-to-head record favors Green Bay, 10-1-1 over their last 12 meetings.

If Dallas is to reverse history begin chipping away at the Packers' overall series lead, they'll need a heroic effort from Dak Prescott and the high-flying offense.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sets the play during the game against the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, while the players will determine the outcome, the voices in the booth and men in stripes will also play a role in the enjoyment of Sunday's game.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Who will be in the booth, and who will be leading the men in stripes on Sunday evening? Let's take a look.

Cowboys vs. Packers, Week 6 Announcer Pairing

NBC Sports' Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth speak before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico

Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline Reporters: Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung

Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay

Studio Host: Maria Taylor

Studio Analysts: Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, and Mike Tomlin

NFL Insider: Mike Florio

It's a top-tier team calling the action, so fans shouldn't expect to hear anything out of the ordinary, especially since Cris Collinsworth won't be distracted by Patrick Mahomes on the field.

As for the men in stripes, Craig Wrolstad will be leading the crew.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers, Week 6 referee assignment

NFL referee Craig Wrolstad talks to the crowd during the first half of the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos | USA TODAY Sports

Before joining the NFL in 2003 as a field judge, Wrolstad spent several seasons in NFL Europe, along with the Pac-10 Conference and the Arena Football League. He was eventually promoted to referee before the 2014 season after the retirements of longtime refs Ron Winter and Scott Green.

He was the alternate referee for Super Bowl LII in 2017 and was the referee for the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

This season, home teams have a winning percentage of 75 percent when Wrolstad's crew is running the show, so let's hope the Cowboys can find a way to score one for the visiting squad on Sunday night.

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