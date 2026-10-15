2 Cowboys Miss Thursday Practice, DeMarvion Overshown Progressing In New Injury Report

A new week of NFL action officially kicks off on Thursday night in primetime, marking exactly one week since the last time we saw the Dallas Cowboys on the field.

Last Thursday did not go as planned for Dallas, as the team suffered an embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, but the team gets an opportunity to bounce back in Week 6 with another primetime showdown. This weekend, Dallas will make the trip to Lambeau Field for a Sunday night showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

On Thursday afternoon, the Cowboys returned to the practice field and dropped their latest injury report. On Wednesday, five players did not participate in practice, but on Thursday, that number was down to two.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for Dallas is that starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is making progress and taking a step toward returning to the field, while veteran linebacker Von Miller also returned after a rest day and cornerback Ameer Speed was upgraded to limited.

A full look at the team's Week 6 injury report can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys Week 6 Injury Report - Thursday

Dallas Cowboys

The two players who did not participate in Thursday afternoon's practice are cornerback Cobie Durant and offensive tackle Drew Shelton, who are both dealing with hamstring injuries.

Along with Overshown, Miller, and Speed improving their participation statuses on Thursday, there was another player who took a positive step forward: star cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whose home debut was spoiled last week after a sudden illness.

But after some extra time to recover from the issues that left him throwing up in the locker room before being sent home, he is feeling well and on track to play on Sunday night. Porter was listed on Wednesday's report with an ankle issue, but it is not serious, and he will be in line for an increased workload this week. Per reports, Porter is expected to have a "near full workload" in Week 6.

Hopefully, everyone will continue improving as the week continues, with just two days remaining until game day. Kick off between the Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field is set for 8:20 p.m. Et on NBC and Peacock.

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