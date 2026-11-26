The NFL world was rocked on Wednesday after now-former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired off several damning allegations against head coach Mike McCarthy that went beyond just the Steelers and extended to both the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

After it was reported that Rodgers was benched on Tuesday night, the future Hall of Famer, who has since been waived by the team, per reports, went on "The Pat McAfee Show" and went scorched earth on McCarthy.

Rodgers detailed several embarrassing things about McCarthy, including how he falls asleep in meetings, and misses meetings and even walkthroughs entirely. Rodgers also noted how the Steelers coach admitted he falls behind on watching film.

And, as it pertains to the Cowboys, McCarthy's issues extend to his stint in Dallas and even in Green Bay, Rodgers revealed, citing people who have worked with McCarthy in both places.

“I found out what was going on in Dallas. It was the same stuff," Rodgers said.

McCarthy-Cowboys clip resurfaces

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The part about film is pertinent to at least McCarthy's introductory press conference upon being hired by the Cowboys.

During the presser, McCarthy admitted he lied to owner Jerry Jones about watching every play of the 2019 season, which was the campaign before Dallas hired him as its head coach in 2020.

"Well, I mean, I need to confess. I mean, I told Jerry I watched every play of the 2019 season, but I wanted the job. So, I haven't watched every play of the season, but it was just, I mean, you do what you got to do, right?" McCarthy said.

This soundbite always felt bigger than it was at the time. Cushioned as a joke…foreshadowing.



Ed Werder asks Mike McCarthy about him saying he watched all the film from 2019 before the hire in Dallas…the answer pic.twitter.com/Z3Quj4XDwt — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 25, 2026

The internet never fails, does it?

I mean, leave it to the sleuths on X to pull up stuff like this to bring the receipts and help show that McCarthy isn't exactly a film-watching buff.

More receipts on McCarthy allegations

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Rodgers interview, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported that her sources say "it's all true" when it comes to the quarterback's allegations.

Even McCarthy admitted he broke the team down with a "1, 2, 3 Packers" chant, which Rodgers also revealed.

“The Philadelphia situation at halftime was very emotional," he said. "Embarrassing moment, but I just think we work a lot of hours so definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments."

While that whole situation was exploding, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram backed up Rodgers statement that McCarthy had at least some of the same issues with the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"If anything wrote the end of Mike McCarthy’s tenure as much as a lack of playoff success in Dallas, it was the things that Aaron Rodgers is talking about here," Harris said.

"Laziness when it came to game-planning, outwardly not caring about draft evaluations, players having to confront him (see bye week 2023)," he added. "None of this should be a surprise to people that watched the end of his Dallas tenure play out."

With more and more reports corroborating what Rodgers said in the interview about McCarthy, it's pretty clear that he is not lying and that means the part about the Cowboys is true, also.

If nothing else, this makes Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense look even better. After all, Prescott had some of his best seasons under McCarthy and Dallas' offense was elite in a few of those years despite apparently not having a fully engaged coach.

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