Dallas Cowboys Highest & Lowest Graded Players in Crushing Week 8 Loss

It was a tale of two halves for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. During the first 30 minutes, they were in full control and well on their way to defeating the Arizona Cardinals for the first time since 2017.

For the final 30 minutes, they looked as though they forgot what sport they were playing.

Dallas suddenly couldn’t stop the run or the pass and the offense completely flat-lined at the end. It was a frustrating loss that dropped them to 3-5 on the season and has head coach Brian Schottenheimer feeling the heat. As for the play on the field, let’s check out which players performed well and which ones fell short, at least according to the grades from Pro Football Focus.

Highest-graded Cowboys in Week 8

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens catches a pass for 37 yards during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quinnen Williams, DT - 82.4

Kenny Clark, DT - 80.9

George Pickens, WR - 80.0

Malik Hooker, S - 75.9

Dak Prescott, QB - 75.8

Markquese Bell technically had the highest grade at 86.2, but since he played just three snaps, we skip to Quinnen Williams as the top-rated player with an 82.4. Williams had two sacks and has now recorded at least one in each of the past three games. He’s joined at the top by fellow defensive tackle Kenny Clark, although neither could make a huge play at the end to save their team. Malik Hooker was fourth with a 75.9 and in all honesty, it’s shocking to see three defenders in this list after that performance.

Two offensive players made the top five with George Pickens leading the way with an 80.0. Dak Prescott was fifth overall with a 75.8. Pickens’ grade makes it even more infuriating that he was targeted just four times and had a mere two catches for 48 yards. It also explains why he was so quick to leave the field after the loss.

Lowest-graded Cowboys in Week 8

Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark reacts after a defensive stop at the goal line against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alijah Clark, S - 38.1

Daron Bland, CB - 40.1

Otito Ogbonnia, DT - 42.4

Cooper Beebe, C - 44.1

Tyler Guyton, LT - 44.7

Alijah Clark has been earning more playing time as of late, but Sunday wasn’t his best showing. He comes in as the lowest-rated player with a 38.1, although DaRon Bland’s 40.1 wasn’t much better. Otito Ogbonnia has been their best run defender, but he fell in the lowest-rated category following an excellent game from the Cardinals’ rushing attack.

Offensively, their lowest-graded players were all along the offensive line. Cooper Beebe and Tyler Guyton were the fourth and fifth lowest-graded players, but they weren’t alone. Tyler Smith was given a 45.9 and Terence Steele earned a 48.2. Only Tyler Booker (73.3) had a good grade on the O-line, which sums up their problems at the end of the game.

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