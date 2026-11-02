Checked Out George Pickens Wasted No Time Leaving Field After Cowboys' Week 8 Loss

George Pickens looks like he's checked out after the Dallas Cowboys' Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Well, maybe we should say he was checked out before the Cowboys' Week 8 loss because Pickens appeared to be quite convinced that Arizona kicker Chad Ryland's game-winning field goal in overtime would go through before it actually did.

Thanks to video shared by FOX Sports via WFAA's Mike Leslie, Pickens was seen running through the tunnel and to the locker room just seconds after Ryland's field goal went through.

It would appear that Pickens had already made his way to the back while the ball was in the air, at the latest. He clearly had no desire for postgame handshakes.

How did he get there so fast?



(via @MikeLeslieWFAA) pic.twitter.com/gUZKSxzM5q — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 2, 2026

Pickens got there so fast, it's like he hopped in a time machine. If that doesn't show a player who is checked out, we don't know what does.

Pickens' early exit from the field came after a game in which he was targeted just four times and reeled in two catches for 48 yards. Pickens also played 42 snaps, which was fewer than CeeDee Lamb (56) and Ryan Flournoy (50).

The Cowboys wideout isn't having a terrible season, but he also isn't putting up the numbers he did in 2025, which isn't totally surprising because Lamb has stayed healthy.

Cowboys should trade George Pickens

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) breasks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's be realistic here: Dallas isn't going anywhere in 2026 and it's time to seriously consider trading Pickens at the deadline, when teams will be most desperate to add to their rosters.

There is just no future for Pickens in Dallas. We've been hit with another stark reminder that having two great receivers doesn't mean anything if a team can't play defense at a competent level, something the Cowboys have been incapable of all season.

Dallas cannot extend Pickens under any circumstances because of the hinderance that would have on the Cowboys' ability to improve the rest of the roster, and especially the defense.

The same rule applies with franchise-tagging Pickens in 2027, and there is also a good chance he won't fall in line with that again like he did this year, which could lead to a holdout.

Furthermore, we're seeing the relationship between Pickens and the Cowboys deteriorate in real time. It started with head coach Brian Schottenheimer calling Pickens out for his lackluster run blocking, and his rapid exit from the Week 8 game was another shining example of how things are moving in a bad direction.

The Cowboys could certainly use a replenishment of draft capital after trading away so much of it in recent years. Dallas is sitting with just 10 picks in the next two drafts, including only four in 2027.

Pickens can get the Cowboys at least one pick back, and maybe two if there is enough competition to acquire his services.

It's more worth it to do that than to hold on to him in what is looking like another lost season for the Cowboys.

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