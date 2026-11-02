Former Cowboys QB Calls Dallas An Embarrassment After Shocking Loss

The Dallas Cowboys were the laughing stock of the NFL during Week 8's slate of games. But that's a spot the franchise should be all too familiar with by this point.

The Cowboys suffered an epic collapse in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home, falling to 3-5 in the process. Despite leading 27-17 with 2:16 left to play and the Cardinals having just one timeout, the Cowboys found a way to throw the game away in typical fashion.

Even when Arizona's missed extra point at the end of regulation gave Dallas a lifeline and sent the game to overtime, the Cowboys still couldn't win the game after being handed an opportunity on a silver platter. Perhaps a loss was for the best, though, as it puts head coach Brian Schottenheimer one step closer toward being fired, though we can only hope.

Add former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci to the list of people who are dumbfounded by Dallas' consistent incompetence, especially after watching what unfolded in Week 8.

Former Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci Rips Dallas After Latest Loss

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci (7) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Sports

During a TV hit with CBS Sports Network on Sunday, DiNucci ripped into his former team, repeatedly calling Week 8's loss to Arizona "embarrassing."

"This was absolutely embarrassing today. They stink," DiNucci said. "This was, I'm lost for words. Honestly, they have so much talent on both sides of the ball, and year after year, week after week, always see just letdowns from them. And I'm not sure what needs to change."

DiNucci, a former seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft, appeared in just three games with Dallas, including one start. He went 23-of-43 passing for 219 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.

He understands the woeful lows that the franchise has been through over the past 30 years and wants to see change immediately.

"This was absolutely EMBARRASSING! They STIINK!" 😳@B_DiNucci6 reacts to the Cowboys' OT loss to the Cardinals.#scoreboard pic.twitter.com/D6qvPKb6X7 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2026

"At some point, the same old, same old in Dallas for the Cowboys, it's not cutting it," DiNucci said. "Something needs to change. Somebody needs to look themselves in the mirror. I don't know who it is, but that was an embarrassing loss for them. They had a 10-point lead with a couple minutes left. They let Arizona drive the length of the field a couple times, tie that thing up. Should have lost in regulation. Ended up losing in overtime, but. But this is embarrassing for the Cowboys. It was embarrassing."

Though some fans have often pointed to DiNucci's lack of NFL production as a reason to ignore any comments he has about the game, a toddler would recognize how much of an embarrassment Dallas has become this season.

Unlike his pro career, DiNucci hit this take right on the money.

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