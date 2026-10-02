Dallas Cowboys Hint at Final Joey Porter Jr. Decision on Friday's Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys have been hit with some major injury issues to begin the 2026 season, particularly on defense.

Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil saw multiple defenders for Dallas suffer potential multi-week injuries.

But the Cowboys addressed this a few days after arriving back in the states by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in a blockbuster deal.

After landing in Dallas early Thursday morning, Porter Jr. is now expected to make his Cowboys debut in Week 4's matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. "Is Going to Get Snaps" in Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr., who was apparently dealing with a back "injury" during the first three games of the season with the Steelers, remained off the injury report on Friday and appears set to play on Sunday.

Any sort of injury concerns with him -- if they were any at all -- can be put to rest as he looks to make his Cowboys debut in Week 4.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Friday afternoon that he thinks Porter Jr. "is going to get snaps" against the Texans, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

It's now all about the question of conditioning. Porter Jr. practiced with Pittsburgh on occasion to start the season but he's yet to jump in a live game and tackle. Even the best players in the NFL need some reps to get their physicality up to speed after spending extended time off the field.

Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. Taken Off Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In other positive news, Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. was surprisingly taken off the injury report entirely despite missing the past two practices due to knee injury he suffered against the Ravens.

Revel Jr. appeared to hyperextend his right knee after trying to make a tackle on Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. He got checked on by trainers before walking off under his own power.

Considering that Revel tore the ACL in his other knee in college, there was immediate concern from fans

Fortunately, his new injury designation is a pleasant surprise. Revel could now see some action with Porter Jr. on Sunday as the Cowboys look to get back on track.

Here's the full injury report for Dallas after Friday's practice:

DeMarvion Overshown, LB - OUT (hamstring)



Cobie Durant, CB - OUT (hamstring)



Malik Hooker, S - FULL (forearm)



Shavon Revel Jr., CB - FULL (knee, ankle)



James Houston, OLB - FULL (shoulder)

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