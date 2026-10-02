Dallas Cowboys Hint at Final Joey Porter Jr. Decision on Friday's Injury Report
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The Dallas Cowboys have been hit with some major injury issues to begin the 2026 season, particularly on defense.
Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil saw multiple defenders for Dallas suffer potential multi-week injuries.
But the Cowboys addressed this a few days after arriving back in the states by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in a blockbuster deal.
After landing in Dallas early Thursday morning, Porter Jr. is now expected to make his Cowboys debut in Week 4's matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. "Is Going to Get Snaps" in Week 4
Porter Jr., who was apparently dealing with a back "injury" during the first three games of the season with the Steelers, remained off the injury report on Friday and appears set to play on Sunday.
Any sort of injury concerns with him -- if they were any at all -- can be put to rest as he looks to make his Cowboys debut in Week 4.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Friday afternoon that he thinks Porter Jr. "is going to get snaps" against the Texans, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
It's now all about the question of conditioning. Porter Jr. practiced with Pittsburgh on occasion to start the season but he's yet to jump in a live game and tackle. Even the best players in the NFL need some reps to get their physicality up to speed after spending extended time off the field.
Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. Taken Off Injury Report
In other positive news, Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. was surprisingly taken off the injury report entirely despite missing the past two practices due to knee injury he suffered against the Ravens.
Revel Jr. appeared to hyperextend his right knee after trying to make a tackle on Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. He got checked on by trainers before walking off under his own power.
Considering that Revel tore the ACL in his other knee in college, there was immediate concern from fans
Fortunately, his new injury designation is a pleasant surprise. Revel could now see some action with Porter Jr. on Sunday as the Cowboys look to get back on track.
Here's the full injury report for Dallas after Friday's practice:
DeMarvion Overshown, LB - OUT (hamstring)
Cobie Durant, CB - OUT (hamstring)
Malik Hooker, S - FULL (forearm)
Shavon Revel Jr., CB - FULL (knee, ankle)
James Houston, OLB - FULL (shoulder)
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7